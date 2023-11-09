Unranked Kansas State scored the upset of the year in the Big 12 Wednesday night by not only beating visiting Texas, but sweeping the Longhorns. K-State had lost 39 in a row to Texas, a streak started in 2003.

Seton Hall not only knocked visiting St. John’s out of a three-way first-place tie in the Big East, it too, came away with a surprising sweep.

Top-ranked Nebraska won a tough four-set match against visiting Northwestern, No. 11 Kentucky bolstered its SEC lead with a quick sweep at AVCA No. 24 Auburn, Ohio State swept visiting Michigan State, and Denver moved into a tie with Omaha atop The Summit League by beating the Racers in five.

The recaps and top performances follow but first a look at Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

The big match is in Palo Alto, when Stanford (20-3, 13-1), No. 3 in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, plays host to No. 6 Oregon (21-4, 11-3) in the Pac-12. Third-place Arizona State (22-4, 10-4) is home for Colorado (14-11, 6-8). Also in the Pac-12, Utah goes to Arizona and Oregon State is at Cal.

There are three matches in the Big 12, including VBM No. 13 BYU plays at UCF, AVCA No. 22 Houston goes to Oklahoma and West Virginia is at Texas Tech in a battle to stay out of last place.

The top two teams in their respective Sun Belt divisions play each other. Coastal Carolina (18-8, 13-1), atop the East, goes to West leader Texas State (18-7, 11-3). Troy, (13-11, 11-3) tied with Texas State, is home for Georgia Southern (19-6, 9-5). James Madison (19-6, 12-2), a game back in the East, goes to South Alabama (19-7, 10-4).

WAC-leading Stephen F. Austin (25-3, 14-0) goes for its 15th win in a row when it goes to second-place Grand Canyon (19-6, 12-2).

Lipscomb, second-place in the ASUN, plays host to Central Arkansas, trying to close the two-game game on idle FGCU.

AVCA No. 23 Western Kentucky, which has already won Conference USA, goes to Middle Tennessee in pursuit of its 20th win in a row.

Utah State, which has already won the Mountain West, is home for San Jose while the three teams tied for second are in action, which includes Fresno State at New Mexico. The other team, Colorado State, is at UNLV.

First-place The Citadel is idle, but second-place Mercer tries to cut into the two-game gap atop the SoCon standings when it plays at Chattanooga.

Southeastern Louisiana leads Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by a game in the Southland. SLU is home for Lamar, while TAMUCC is home for Northwestern State.

Pepperdine, leading the West Coast Conference by three games, is at Santa Clara.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Kansas State (14-10, 8-7) hit .351 in its 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Texas (18-4, 13-1), which had won 13 in a row and still leads the Big 12 by two games in the loss column over idle Kansas (18-4, 9-3). Aliyah Carter led K-State with 20 kills, hitting .311. Madisen Skinner had 14 kills for Texas. Kansas State beat a ranked team for the fifth time this season, most in program history, before a sold-out crowd of 3,044 …

Nebraska (24-0, 15-0 Big Ten) beat visiting Northwestern (11-14, 5-10) as 8,637 looked on in the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Merritt Beason and Harper Murray had 13 kills in the 28-26, 24-26, 25-11, 25-20 victory. Northwestern’s Julia Sangiacomo had 16 kills …

Also in the Big Ten, Ohio State 10-14, 7-8) beat visiting Michigan State (16-10, 8-7) 25-22, 26-24, 27-25. Emily Londot led the Buckeyes with 16 kills, two assists, five aces, 14 digs and two blocks, one solo. Tylah Holdem had 14 kills for the Spartans …

Kentucky (14-7, 12-1) won 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 at Auburn (18-6, 8-5) to build its SEC lead to a full game over idle Arkansas. Kentucky, which hit .385, got 14 kills from Reagan Rutherford, who had two errors in 21 attacks to hit .571, and 12 from Brooklyn DeLeye, who had one error in 25 swings …

Also in the SEC, Kiune Fletcher had a career-high 26 kills in just three sets as South Carolina (10-13, 4-10) swept at Mississippi State (11-13, 4-10) …

Seton Hall (14-12, 8-7) won 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 over St. John’s (20-7, 12-3) despite hitting .163. Bianca Bucciarelli led with 11 kills. St. John’s was tied with idle Marquette and Creighton atop the Big East …

Denver (12-11, 11-4) pulled into a tie with Omaha (12-13, 11-4) by beating the visiting Racers 25-17, 25-22, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10. Denver, which hit .301, had a 15-12 blocks advantage. Cassie Davis had 22 kills, hit .372, and had an assist, two aces, five blocks and five digs. Ava Reynolds had 17 kills with two errors in 31 attacks to hit .484 and had an assist and a dig. Mackenzie Fidelak had 13 kills, two assists, two digs and two blocks, one solo. Cadi Boyer had four kills and hit negative, but had six blocks, one solo. Omaha’s Shayla McCormick had 15 kills, an ace, five blocks and six digs. McKenna Ruch had 12 kills, an ace, two digs and seven blocks …

Tsvetelina Illieva had 25 kills kills and hit .367 as Binghamton won its MAAC match in four at Manhattan. Ilieva added an assist, an ace, eight digs and three blocks … Coppin State swept Morgan State in the MEAC behind 12 kills from Paola Calen, who hit .348 … Eastern Kentucky swept its ASUN match at Bellarmine as Sarah Mitchell had 10 kills with one error in 17 attacks, two assists, an ace, four digs and three blocks …

In the Big West, UC Davis beat visiting CSUN in four as Amara Aimufua had 15 kills with one error in 23 attacks and Jade Light had 14 with one error in 31 swings.