Third-ranked Stanford won the battle of the top two teams in the Pac-12, getting past visiting No. 6 Oregon in five.

Southeastern Louisiana not only won its 19th in a row, the Lions clinched the Southland Conference regular-season title.

SFA won its 15th match in a row and in doing so clinched the WAC regular-season title.

Line of the night: UNLV’s Isabel Martin, a senior outside from Germany, had 34 kills in a five-set win over Colorado State, hitting .361, to go with an assist, two aces, three blocks and 11 digs.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Friday’s chock-full NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

In the ACC, No. 8 Pittsburgh goes to No, 7 Georgia Tech, which means at least one of the four teams tied for first has to fall back. The other two are No. 5 Louisville, home for Duke, and Florida State, which is at Syracuse. Clemson is at Notre Dame, North Carolina is at Wake Forest and NC State is at Boston College.

Big 12-leading Texas is off as No. 14 Kansas tries to cut the two-game gap when it goes to Iowa State. No. 13 BYU, a game behind Kansas, is back at UCF, AVCA No. 20 Baylor goes to TCU, AVCA No. 2 Houston is back at Oklahoma, West Virginia is back at Texas Tech.

None of the ranked Big Ten teams play each other. Second-ranked Wisconsin is at Maryland, AVCA No. 16 Purdue is at Minnesota, AVCA No. 19 Penn State is home for Michigan, Illinois is at Iowa and Rutgers is at Indiana.

The two Pac-12 matches show No. 9 Washington State home for UCLA and AVCA No. 25 USC at Washington.

None of the ranked SEC teams play each other, either. No. 10 Tennessee is home for Georgia, No. 12 Arkansas is at Alabama, AVCA No. 21 Florida is home for LSU and Texas A&M is at Missouri.

In the Big East, the league leaders are on the road as No. 15 Creighton goes to Seton Hall and Marquette is at Georgetown.

Dayton, No. 20 in the AVCA, is home for VCU in Atlantic 10. Dayton, 27-2, 16-0, goes for its 23rd win in a row.

AVCA No. 23 Western Kentucky, which has already won Conference USA, goes for victory No. 21 in a row when it plays at Middle Tennessee after sweeping there Thursday.

UC Santa Barbara puts its one-game Big West lead over Long Beach State on the line when it plays host to the 49ers. Long Beach has won eight in a row.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

PAC-12: Stanford (21-3, 14-1) held on for a 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-12 victory over visiting Oregon (21-5, 11-4) to extend its league lead to four games and drop the Ducks into a tie with No. 16 Arizona State. Stanford got 18 kills each from Kendall Kipp and Caitie Baird. Kipp had two assists, two aces, two blocks and 17 digs. Baird hit .314 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks and six digs. Kami Miner had two kills in five errorless tries, an ace, three blocks and seven digs. Oregon, which hit .180, got 19 kills from Morgan Lewis, who hit .405 and had an assist, a block and three digs. Mimi Colyer had 14 kills, 13 digs and three blocks, one solo. Gabby Gonzales had 10 kills, an assist, three blocks and 15 digs. Hannah Pukis had five kills with one error in 11 tries, 48 assists, a block and 11 digs …

Arizona State (23-4, 11-4) kept pace by rallying for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 win over visiting Colorado (14-12, 6-9) as Marta Levinska had 25 kills with five errors in 45 swings to hit .444. She had an ace, 10 digs and three blocks. Maya Tabron had 14 kills for CU and added two assists, an ace, 19 digs and two blocks, one solo … Oregon State (10-15, 5-10) won in four at Cal (15-11, 4-11) and Arizona (7-19, 2-13) beat visiting Utah (10-15, 5-10) in four.

Around the nation

There were three matches in the Big 12, including BYU sweeping at UCF. Erin Livingston led with 17 kills and hit .390 after having one error in 41 attacks. She also had five aces and five digs. Houston swept at Oklahoma behind 15 kills from Abbie Jackson, who had two errors in 26 swings and hit .500 to go with an assist, an ace, six digs and a solo block. And Texas Tech swept visiting West Virginia, which hit minus .091 …

WKU, which already won the league, hit .443 in its CUSA sweep at Middle Tennessee. Paige Briggs had 15 kills, hit .345 and had two assists, two aces and six digs …

Southeastern Louisiana (25-4, 16-1) won its 19th match in a row, a sweep of visiting Lamar to win the Southland Conference regular-season title.

“I’m just proud of out team’s focus and resiliency,” coach Jeremy White said. “This has been a special season with a special group, but I know we’re all thinking the same thing, that our job is not done. This is a huge accomplishment for the direction we want to continue to take this program.”

Southeastern hit .365 and got 13 kills from Cicily Hidalgo, 12 from Kailin Newsome and 10 from Hannah Brewer, who had no errors in 14 attacks. Also in the SLC, Risa Sena had 23 kills in UIW’s five-set win over Texas A&M-Commerce, and Kyndal Payne had 19 kills in a three-set win for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over Northwestern State …

Stephen F. Austin (26-3, 15-0) won the WAC regular-season title by winning at Grand Canyon (19-7, 12-3) in four. The 25-17, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22 victory was SFA’s 15th in a row. Ielan Bradley had 16 kills, hit .433 and had three digs and two blocks. Also in the WAC, UTRGV’s Claudia Lupescu had 23 kills in a four-set win over Tarleton State, hitting .444 with an ace and nine digs, and in UT Arlington’s five-set win at California Baptist, Brianna Ford had 24 kills, hit .309, had an assist, 12 digs and nine blocks …

Coastal Carolina (19-8, 14-1) maintained its Sun Belt East lead by winning at West-leading Texas State (18-8, 11-4) in four. Jalyn Stout led with 16 kills, hitting .367 and she had 18 assists, 16 digs and a block …

Maria Clara Adrade had 26 kills as South Florida won its American Athletic match in four over visiting East Carolina. She hit .353, had three aces, four digs and two blocks. ECU’s Angelese Alderet had 21 kills, hit .405, and had 12 digs and two blocks … Lipscomb closed the gap behind idle first-place FGCU to 1.5 games with a five-set win over visiting Central Arkansas. Lippy’s Jada DiVita had 21 kills, hit .405 and had a dig and a solo block. Laci Bohannan had 22 kills and hit .340 fort Central Arkansas to go with three blocks, one solo. Also in the ASUN, Manu Johnsen had 25 kills with three errors in 56 swings and 17 digs in Kennesaw State’s four-set win at Queens …

Utah State, which already won the Mountain West regular-season title, swept San Jose State by hitting .386. Tatum Stall had 15 kills, hit .500 and had two assists, an ace, four digs and two blocks. Isabel Martin tied the UNLV record with 34 kills in her team’s 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13, 19-17 win over visiting Colorado State. Martin had eight errors in 72 attacks to hit .361 and had an assist, two aces, three blocks and 11 digs. CSU’s Malaya Jones had 17 kills, hit .342, and had an ace, five digs and a solo block …

Leah Anderson had 24 kills for Southern Indiana in its four-set Ohio Valley win at Lindenwood. Anderson hit .432 and had four aces, three digs and a block … In Navy’s Patriot League win over Lehigh, Jordan Llewellyn had 11 kills and sister Jamie had 16. Jordan also had an ace, 15 digs and three blocks … Mercer won its SoCon match in four at Chattanooga and Kylee Quigley had 21 kills. Mercer pulled to two games back of idle first-place The Citadel …

In the West Coast Conference, Pepperdine won its 16th match in a row, a sweep at Santa Clara as the Waves hit .425. Grace Chillingsworth had 16 kills with one error in 26 attacks, an assist, five aces and nine digs.