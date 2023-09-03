This is a hurriedly put-together collection of the highlights from Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule, a chock-full slate that included James Madison scoring a signature win, a sweep of No. 22 Western Kentucky; Kansas beating No. 19 Marquette, and No. 11 Georgia Tech beating No. 12 Ohio State again.

Sunday’s much shorter schedule has some key matches, including the highly anticipated battle in Austin when No. 2 Stanford of the Pac-12 visits No. 7 Texas of the Big 12.

Third-ranked Louisville of the ACC plays the SEC’s Missouri in a match between two 5-0 teams. Top-ranked Wisconsin of the Big Ten is home for No. 24 Tennessee of the SEC.

Fourth-ranked Nebraska plays Kansas State, No. 5 Minnesota goes to No. 8 Florida, Pitt is back at Kentucky, No. 14 Penn State plays James Madison, No. 20 Creighton faces Northern Iowa, and No. 21 Arkansas plays Michigan.

We have the viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Starting with the ACC: Seven players had kills for Louisville (5-0) in its sweep of Northern Kentucky … Georgia Tech (4-0) beat Ohio State for the second straight day as the Yellowjackets hit .311 in the four-set victory. Larissa Mendes had 16 kills, an ace, 14 digs and two blocks. Emily Londot had 20 kills for Ohio State … Virginia got 20 kills from Heyli Velasquez, who hit .514, in a five-set win over Columbia … Duke was down 10-3 in the fifth and came back to beat visiting West Virginia 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 18-16. Jess Robinson had 21 kills and six blocks and Kerry Keefe had 18 kills and four blocks … Notre Dame lost in five to Santa Clara, but Sydney Palazzolo had 23 kills and five aces … Wake Forest is 5-0 after dealing UCF (5-1) its first loss. The Demon Deacons hit .324 and got 17 kills from Olivia Fish, who had one error in 33 attacks. UCF had five players with nine or more kills in the five-set loss … San Diego of the WCC got its first win, beating Boston College in four …

In the Pac-12, No. 6 Oregon got 16 kills from Mimi Colyer and swept Pepperdine … Cal is 5-0 after sweeping Southern Utah. The Bears hit .427 including Annalea Maeder getting six kills in seven errorless tries, 39 assists, two aces, eight digs and a block … Washington swept Indiana … Colorado swept Charlotte as the Buffs hit .430 … Washington State hit .506 with 47 kills and four errors in 85 swings as it swept Tulsa …

In the Pac-12, Arizona State is off to a 5-0 start after beating San Francisco in four. Marta Levinska had 20 kills, hit .436 and had three aces, six digs and two blocks … Arizona swept LIU … UCLA beat Long Beach State in four …

In the SEC: No. 20 Creighton of the Big East swept LSU 25-12, 25-21, 32-20 … Texas A&M hit .349 and is 5-0 after sweeping Loyola Chicago … Alabama is also 5-0 after hitting .479 and sweeping Alabama A&M … Auburn beat SMU in four as Kyla Swanson had 10 kills in 20 errorless swings and three blocks … Georgia beat Coastal Carolina in four … Missouri swept South Dakota … Karli Schmidt had 19 kills in Mississippi State’s sweep of FIU …

In the Big Ten, Penn State swept Colgate and Camryn Hannah had 12 kills with one error in 18 attacks … Michigan lost in five to Colorado State. CSU’s Kate Yoshimoto had 29 digs, an ace and five assists … Maryland beat Utah Valley in four as four players had 10 or more kills … Iowa beat Kent State in five …

In the Big 12, 13th-ranked Houston was swept at Texas State of the Sun Belt. KJ Johnson had 12 kills and Samantha Wunsch for the Bobcats … Kansas beat Marquette in four and London Davis had 14 kills, hit .444 and had three blocks, one solo … No. 9 BYU swept UC Davis … Oklahoma got 23 kills from Taylor Preston, who hit .391, in a four-set win over Boise State … Texas Tech swept Texas A&M Commerce despite hitting .130 and then swept Louisiana Tech …

In James Madison’s sweep of WKU, Miette Veldman and Sophie Davis had 12 kills each. JMU of the Sun Belt hit .381 and WKU of Conference USA .360 …

Giulia Cardona went off with 32 kills for Evansville in its four-set win over Northern Alabama. She had four errors in 61 attacks to hit .459 and had 12 digs and six blocks …

Mikayla Powell of Austin Peay had 30 kills in her team’s five-set win over Louisiana-Monroe. Powell had four errors in 57 attacks to hit .456 and had an assist, 15 digs and three blocks … Delaware is 6-0 after sweeping Lamar … Eastern Illinois is 6-0 after beating IUPUI in four. Natalie Mitchem had 15 kills and hit .462 … The Citadel is 6-0 after sweeping Northern Arizona … Darci Metzger had 24 kills in Murray State’s four-set win over Bellarmine …

Hawai’i (4-1) beat visiting USC (1-4) for the second straight day. Amber Igiede had 15 kills in the four-set win with one error in 23 attacks to hit .609. She added three aces, six digs and two blocks, one solo. Skylar Fields had 22 kills for USC to go with an assist, five digs and three blocks, one solo …

Old Dominion beat Utah Valley in five and Myah Conway had 17 kills, 10 digs and four blocks, one solo, but then ODU lost to Navy as Jamie Llewellyn had 24 kills and hit .475 to go with two assists, four aces and five digs … DePaul beat Montana in four and Audrey Klemp had 22 kills, hit .405, and had three blocks, two solo … Patty Cesarini had 20 kills with no errors in 50 swings as Oakland beat Western Illinois in four … Zeynep Uzen had 17 kills with two errors in 27 attacks and American hit .396 in its sweep of Central Connecticut State and then Holly Hopkins had 20 kills in a four-set win over Marist … Robert Morris beat Canisius and Rosina Esposito had 18 kills and hit .455 and then Robert Morris lost in four to Duquesne despite 24 kills by Abby Ryan … Hofstra hit .452 and got to 6-0 after sweeping Merrimack but then lost in five to Lehigh as Lehigh’s Megan Schulte had 20 kills … Liberty is also 6-0 after beating Yale in four. Kamryn Bacus had 21 kills, 10 digs and a block … UT-Arlington is 6-0 — its best start in 19 years –after beating Presbyterian and then Louisiana Tech… Cal Poly hit .438 with 51 kills and five errors in 105 swings in a sweep of Nicholls … Kira Thomsen had 21 kills in Montana State’s four-set win over California Baptist …

Giorgia Walther had 28 kills for St. John’s in a five-set win over CSU Bakersfield … Wyoming is 6-0 after holding off Louisiana-Lafayette in five … Utah State improved to 5-1 as it beat Loyola Marymount as four players had 10 or more kills, 18 by Tatum Still.