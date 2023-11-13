Washington State went from a season on the brink Sunday to a remarkable victory as the ninth-ranked Cougars, who had lost three of their last four matches and five of seven, pulled off a reverse Pac-12 sweep of visiting USC.

Nebraska, Louisville, Florida State, Kentucky and Tennessee were among the other winners.

And two teams finished their respective seasons winless as Hampton ended 0-19 and Saint Peter’s went 0-30.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: There are five matches on the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule on Monday, including the start of the SoCon Championship when UNC Greensboro faces East Tennessee State.

On Tuesday, there are handful of regular-season matches and it’s the start of the Patriot League Championship when Navy plays Bucknell and Loyola Maryland plays American.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

ACC: Fifth-ranked Louisville swept visiting North Carolina and Florida State beat visiting Miami in four to remain tied for first at 14-2, puling a half game over idle Pitt. Charitie Luper led Louisville with 10 kills in 20 errorless attacks, six digs and two blocks. FSU git 18 kills from Audrey Koenig, while Miami’s Grace Lopez had 27 kills, hit .429 and had an assist and 15 digs. … NC State won in four at Virginia Tech and Virginia beat visiting Notre Dame in five as Brooklyn Borum had 21 kills.

BIG TEN: Top-ranked Nebraska built its lead to two games over idle Wisconsin with a four-set win over visiting Illinois as five Huskers had nine or more kills, 12 by Bekka Alick, who hit .474 and had five blocks. Andi Jackson had nine kills in 11 errorless attacks and three blocks. Raina Terry had 20 kills for Illinois … AVCA No. 16 Purdue beat visiting Michigan State in four as Chloe Chicoine had 18 kills, two assists, four aces, nine digs and three blocks. Tayem Holdem had 23 kills for Michigan State … Minnesota won in five at Indiana, which got 24 kills from Camryn Haworth, who added three aces, 10 digs and three blocks. Julia Hanson had 19 kills for the Gophers … Maryland swept visiting Ohio State and Northwestern swept at Iowa.

PAC-12: What a comeback by struggling Washington State, which was coming off a tough five-set home loss to UCLA. The Cougars rallied for a 15-25, 16-25, 25-16, 27-25, 15-11 reverse sweep of visiting USC. WSU got 24 kills from Iman Isanovic, who had 10 digs and a block. Five other Cougars had six or more kills, 14 by Katy Ryan. Lana Radakovic had seven kills in 15 errorless attacks and Magda Jehlarova had eight kills and eight blocks. Argentina Ung had six kills in nine errorless atempts, 53 assists, six digs and seven blocks, one solo. WSU hit .263. USC lost despite hitting .338 and getting 29 kills from Skylar Fields, who hit .333 and had an assist, 12 digs and a block. London Wijay had 18 kills, hit .368 and had an assist, 12 digs and two blocks. Tyrah Ariail had nine kills with one error in 18 attacks, two assists, USC’s only ace and three digs and five blocks, two solo …

UCLA won in four at Washington as Cheridyn Leverette had 16 kills and hit .355 to go with an ace, three digs and two blocks. Anna Dodson had 13 kills with one error in 22 attacks, two aces, a dig and six blocks. Washington’s May Pertofsky had 18 kills. Katy Wessels had four kills with one error in six swings and seven blocks.

SEC: VBM No. 11 Kentucky protected its lead with a sweep of visiting Georgia as the Wildcats hit ..410 en route to their 12th win in a row. Brooklyn DeLeye had 16 kills, hit .464 and had seven digs. Erin Lamb had 14 kills, hit .480 and a block …

Missouri continued to surprise as the Tigers beat visiting Auburn in four. It left Missouri along in fourth place, a half game up on Auburn and four games behind third-place idle Arkansas in the loss column. Five Missouri players had 10 or more kills, 18 by Jordan Iliff, who hit .441 and had four aces, 10 digs and two blocks …

Second-place No. 10 Tennessee, a game back, hit .462 and swept visiting Ole Miss as Jenaisya Moore had 13 kills with one error in 19 swings and Erykagh Lovett had 11 kills with one error in 21 attacks. Raven Chase had nine kills with one error in 14 tries … AVCA No. 21 Florida swept at Alabama as AC Fitzpatrick had 17 kills with two errors in 29 attacks and Kennedy Martin had 18 kills, an assist, two aces, eight digs and a block … LSU won in five at South Carolina as the Tigers hit .359 an four players had 12 or more kills. Anita Anwusi led with 16 and had one error in 22 attacks, an assist, an ace, a dig and six blocks, two solo.

Around the nation

American Athletic-leading SMU (21-6, 15-1) won its 11th in a row as it swept at Tulane. Four Mustangs had nine or more kills. …

UMBC, which already won the America East, finished the regular season with a sweep of UAlbany and will be the host for the league tournament …

Towson (23-5, 16-2) swept at Northeastern to win the CAA regular-season title, a game ahead of Delaware, which won in four at Elon. Victoria Barrett had 16 kills for Towson, while Delaware’s Lani Mason had 21 kills, four aces and 12 digs. Also in the CAA, College of Charleston swept at Hampton, which ended its season 0-18 …

SWAC-leading Alabama State swept Jackson State for its 16th win in a row as Jada Rhodes had 16 kills with one error in 35 attacks to hit .429 to go with five digs and a block.

Fairfield, which won the MAAC, swept Rider as Allie Elliott had 15 kills and Mikayla Haut 14. Canisius ended on a high note as it hit .333 and swept Manhattan. And Saint Peter’s lost again to finish the season 0-30, 0-18 in the conference, after getting swept by Quinnipiac.