NCAA: USC beach streak now at 50, Claes/Hughes at 99

The top-ranked USC beach team won its 50th match in a row Sunday and the No. 1 pair of Sara Hughes and Kelly Claes extended their winning streak to 99 as the Trojans swept San Jose State.

There were a handful of other NCAA beach matches Sunday, including No. 5 Hawai’i sweeping two matches and No. 7 LSU doing the same.

The next time ranked teams are in action is Wednesday.

There were no matches in men’s Division I-II volleyball Sunday.

The MPSF is off until Thursday when Cal Baptist goes to USC and BYU is at UC Santa Barbara.

The next MIVA match is Tuesday when Grand Canyon plays host to Concordia Irvine.

In the EIVA, the next match is Wednesday when Charleston plays at Alderson Broaddus.

And Conference Carolinas has four matches on the slate for Tuesday.

Streaking USC now 20-0: The streak is among the top 10 longest in USC history across all sports after two victories in Monterey Invitational II at Del Monte Beach.

Claes and Hughes beat San Jose State’s Allison Meehan and Lyndi Scholl 21-10, 21-11. Other USC winners were Katrina Kernochan and Lainy Thomas, Jenna Belton and Jo Kremer, Joy Dennis and Allie Wheeler and Terese Cannon and senior Nicolette Martin.

USC plays host to Washington and No. 12 Arizona State on Friday.

No. 4 Long Beach, No. 5 Hawai’i finish strong: Hawai’i wrapped up the Big West Challenge Sunday in Huntington Beach with 5-0, two-set wins over Sacramento State and CSUN.

UH (18-4) finished the two-day challenge 3-1 and finished second in the Challenge to No. 6 Long Beach State (17-3), which won all four of its matches, including a 3-2 victory over the Rainbow Wahine on Saturday.

Hawai’i’s winning pairs were Morgan Martin and Mikayla Tucker, Ka’iwi Schucht and Nikki Taylor, Emily Maglio and Laurel Weaver, Norene Iosia and Hannah Zalopany and Ari Homayun and Carly Kan.

Long Beach worked hard to beat Cal Poly 3-2 and then swept CSUN. The No. 1 pair of Nele Barber and Rachel Nieto went 2-0 Sunday, as did Anete Brinke and Hailey Harward and Jenelle Hudson and Megan Kruidhof.

LSU keeps rolling: For the third consecutive week, the Tigers (14-5) swept through the weekend, beating UAB and Austin Peay at the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals tournament.

LSU’s No. 1 pair of Claire Coppola and Kristin Nuss improved to 16-3.

The Tigers’ No. 3 of Katie Lindelow and Maddie Ligon have won 12 of 13.

Host No. 10 Georgia State won twice Sunday, beating UAB 4-1 and sweeping Jacksonville State to improve to 14-9.

Also, No. 11 South Carolina swept the host team UNC Wilmington Beach Blast Classic. A new AVCA beach poll comes out Monday.