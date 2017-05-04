NCAA men’s semis: Long Beach vs. BYU, Ohio State vs. Hawai’i

Most observers of NCAA men’s college volleyball would likely agree that the best four teams remain.

Thursday night in Ohio State’s St. John Arena, top-ranked and second-seeded Long Beach State (27-3) plays third-seeded and fourth-ranked BYU (25-4).

Then, the second-ranked and top-seeded Buckeyes (30-2), also the defending champions, get to play on their home floor against fourth-seeded and third-ranked Hawai’i (27-5) at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The winners advance to Saturday night’s National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship match.

How to watch: Click here to watch the BYU-Long Beach State match on NCAA.com.

Click here to watch the Hawai’i-Ohio State match on NCAA.com.

Wednesday’s news conferences: All four teams met with the media.

Click on the following school names to see that team’s session.

BYU

Long Beach State

Hawai’i

Ohio State

Previously this season: Long Beach State and BYU played twice in the MPSF regular season. Long Beach went to Provo and BYU won in five on March 24, but the Beach bounced back and swept the next night.

Ohio State, champion of the MIVA, did not play either Hawai’i or BYU this season.