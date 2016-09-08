New SoCal Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame announced

A news conference was conducted Wednesday to anounced the forming of the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame (SCIVBHOF). It will be located at the American Sports Centers (ASC) in Anaheim.

The initial 42 nominees include 13 from UCLA and nine from USC. The final 25 will be announced in early February for the May 7, 2017 induction ceremonies at the Highway 39 Event Center in Anaheim.

Three-quarters of the 42 nominees have competed in or been the head coach for the USA Olympic teams and most have won NCAA indoor volleyball titles.

The list of nominees include Karch Kiraly, Steve Timmons and Misty May-Treanor.

“Having an indoor hall of fame to honor the top volleyball players from the Southern California area is something that is long overdue and American Sports Centers is proud to be the host site,” said Mike Gallups, President of American Sports Centers.

“American Sports Centers is a natural site because the USA national teams have been training here as well as housing the offices and major events for the Southern California Volleyball Association.”

The main wall will be built in the Sidelines Café ASC and hall of fame information will be available on the ASC website at www.americansportscenters.com . Sports Anaheim has been supporting the project since day one.

The nominees

Andy Banachowski

Laurel Brassey-Iversen

Mike Bright

Craig Buck

Deitre Collins-Parker

Tara Cross-Battle

Bob Ctvrtlik

Ann Davenport

Marv Dunphy

Dusty Dvorak

Rolf Engen

Jean Greater

Debbie Green

Kathy Gregory

Brent Hilliard

Bryan Ivie

Kirk Kilgour

Karch Kiraly

Debbie Landreth-Brown

Ron Lang

Ricci Luyties

Chris Marlowe

Liz Masakayan

Nina Matthies

Misty May-Treanor

Duncan McFarland

Linda Murphy

Elaina Oden

Kim Oden

Mike O’Hara

Doug Partie

Pat Powers

Larry Rundle

Al Scates

Gene Selznick

Sinjin Smith

John Speraw

Jeff Stork

Ernie Suwara

Steve Timmons

Paula Weishoff

Sue Woodstra