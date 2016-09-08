New SoCal Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame announced

A news conference was conducted Wednesday to anounced the forming of the Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame (SCIVBHOF). It will be located at the American Sports Centers (ASC) in Anaheim.
The initial 42 nominees include 13 from UCLA and nine from USC. The final 25 will be announced in early February for the May 7, 2017 induction ceremonies at the Highway 39 Event Center in Anaheim.
Three-quarters of the 42 nominees have competed in or been the head coach for the USA Olympic teams and most have won NCAA indoor volleyball titles.
The list of nominees include Karch Kiraly, Steve Timmons and Misty May-Treanor.
“Having an indoor hall of fame to honor the top volleyball players from the Southern California area is something that is long overdue and American Sports Centers is proud to be the host site,” said Mike Gallups, President of American Sports Centers.
“American Sports Centers is a natural site because the USA national teams have been training here as well as housing the offices and major events for the Southern California Volleyball Association.”
The main wall will be built in the Sidelines Café ASC and hall of fame information will be available on the ASC website at www.americansportscenters.com . Sports Anaheim has been supporting the project since day one.
The nominees
Andy Banachowski
Laurel Brassey-Iversen
Mike Bright
Craig Buck
Deitre Collins-Parker
Tara Cross-Battle
Bob Ctvrtlik
Ann Davenport
Marv Dunphy
Dusty Dvorak
Rolf Engen
Jean Greater
Debbie Green
Kathy Gregory
Brent Hilliard
Bryan Ivie
Kirk Kilgour
Karch Kiraly
Debbie Landreth-Brown
Ron Lang
Ricci Luyties
Chris Marlowe
Liz Masakayan
Nina Matthies
Misty May-Treanor
Duncan McFarland
Linda Murphy
Elaina Oden
Kim Oden
Mike O’Hara
Doug Partie
Pat Powers
Larry Rundle
Al Scates
Gene Selznick
Sinjin Smith
John Speraw
Jeff Stork
Ernie Suwara
Steve Timmons
Paula Weishoff
Sue Woodstra
