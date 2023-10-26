The teams of Alix Klineman, Betsi Flint, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rice and Julia Scoles and Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, Nick Lucena, Alex Ranghieri and Todd Rogers won the respective titles this past weekend at the Newport Beach 4-Man Volleyball Invitational.

The first-time event was a Who’s Who of beach volleyball. Phil Dalhausser did not play because he was being inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, but many of the top beach players competed.

VolleyballMag.com photographers Mark Rigney and Jim Wolf were there and their photo gallery follows.

In the women’s final, Westcoast Aviation (Klineman, Flint, Lloyd, Rice and Scoles) beat Zotovich Wines in the final, 17-15 in the third set. That team consisted of Savvy Simo, Zana Muno, Carly Skjodt, Kylie Deberg and Amy Ozee

The men’s final went to Citrus Ford (Crabb, Sander, Lucena, Ranghieri and Rogers), who beat Baldwin and Sons. That team included Casey Patterson, Troy Field, Brendan Sander, Seain Cook and Chase Frishman

The third-place women’s team was Kincaid Construction (Sarah Sponcil, Kelly Cheng, Emily Stockman, Hailey Harward and Toni Rodriguez).

The third-place men’s team was Chicago Title (Sean Rosenthal, Jake Gibb, Andy Benesh and Miles Partain).

As always, players, if you use these shots for you social media, please credit the photographers. Click on any photo to view full size: