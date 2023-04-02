This is the Nike Hot Seat, a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players. Previously in the Nike Hot Seat series: Molly McCage, Dani Drews, Justine Wong-Orantes, Jordan Larson. and Zoe Fleck.

Former Texas great and USA Olympic gold-medalist Chiaka Ogbogu plays for VakifBank in Turkey.

Ogbogu, whose parents came to America from Nigeria, noted that she started volleyball at the very bottom. Of course, it worked out pretty well. She originally committed to Cal but changed her mind, “and the rest is history.”

And about winning gold in Tokyo? “To this day it still doesn’t feel real.”

Perhaps, but this is, as you will, a very real interview:

