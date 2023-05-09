This is the Nike Hot Seat, a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players. Previously in the Nike Hot Seat series: Molly McCageDani DrewsJustine Wong-OrantesJordan LarsonZoe FleckChiaka OgboguMorgan HentzKara Bajema,  Claire Chaussee and Jordyn Poulter.

There are few more fun personalities in volleyball than Haleigh Washington, the former Penn State star, Olympic gold-medalist and current Scandicci player. She’s so outgoing that calls herself obnoxious. We call her delightful:

VolleyballMag.com contributor and former Northwestern defensive-specialist Emily Ehman is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World.

