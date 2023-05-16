This is the Nike Hot Seat, a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players.

Previously on the Nike Hot Seat: Molly McCage, Dani Drews, Justine Wong-Orantes, Jordan Larson, Zoe Fleck, Chiaka Ogbogu, Morgan Hentz, Kara Bajema, Claire Chaussee, Jordyn Poulter and Haleigh Washington.

Hannah Tapp and her identical twin, Paige, are from Stewartville, Minnesota, and went on to star at the University of Minnesota. Hannah just finished her third pro season in Japan.

We talk about how she and Paige gave up basketball for volleyball, their special relationship as twins, her pro career — she had a season-ending knee injury this year — and her clothing company, Après June.

VolleyballMag.com contributor and former Northwestern defensive-specialist Emily Ehman is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World.