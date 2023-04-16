This is the Nike Hot Seat, a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players. Previously in the Nike Hot Seat series: Molly McCage, Dani Drews, Justine Wong-Orantes, Jordan Larson, Zoe Fleck, Chiaka Ogbogu and Morgan Hentz.

Kara Bajema, the former Washington great, made the move from Itealy to Poland and this past year to VakifBank, the top team in Turkey, and she’s having a great season.

Bajema comes from a remarkably athletic family and got better and better at Washington, where she was a 2019 VolleyballMag.com first-team All-American.

And, since this is the Nike Hot Seat, she noted, “I’ve always been a Nike girl.”

In addition to this interview, VolleyballMag.com had a feature about her last summer when she had a breakout season with the USA national team in Volleyball Nations League.

VolleyballMag.com contributor and former Northwestern defensive-specialist Emily Ehman is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World.