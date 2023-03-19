This is the Nike Hot Seat, a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players. Previously in the Nike Hot Seat series: Molly McCage, Dani Drews, Justine Wong-Orantes and Jordan Larson.

In this edition of the Nike Hot Seat, we visit with former UCLA great Mac May, now playing for Bergamo in Italy. The 6-foot-3 May is from from the small town of Dubuque, Iowa, but became an All-American outside at UCLA and also got to play on the beach.

We cover a lot of ground about playing in Italy and not the least of which was what to see and do in and around Bergamo:

VolleyballMag.com contributor Emily Ehman is a former Northwestern defensive specialist who is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World.