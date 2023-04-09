This is the Nike Hot Seat, a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players. Previously in the Nike Hot Seat series: Molly McCage, Dani Drews, Justine Wong-Orantes, Jordan Larson, Zoe Fleck and Chiaka Ogbogu.

Credit some triplets for getting what turned out to be one of the great liberos into volleyball.

Morgan Hentz not only started playing club, went to become a star at Stanford en route to winning three NCAA titles, and is now a pro. She’s currently touring with Athletes Unlimited on its spring tour against top college teams.

We talked about what she might do after volleyball, how she’s less intense as a person and player, living in California, how fun the Stanford dynasty was like on the inside, and playing with Athletes Unlimited.

She also talked about joining the Pro Volleyball Federation and her optimism about having pro volleyball in America.

VolleyballMag.com contributor and former Northwestern defensive-specialist Emily Ehman is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World.