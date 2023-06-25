This is the Nike Hot Seat, a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players.

Sydney Hilley, who grew up in an athletic family in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, became an NCAA champion at Wisconsin. The setter was a two-time VolleyballMag.com first-team All-American.

She’s played professionally in Türkiye and Puerto Rico and this past spring she played with Athletes Unlimited on its spring tour, which included a match at Wisconsin.

The tour, she said, convinced her that “I want to keep playing.” She has a full-time job, too, in the real world, but also coaches, giving lessons and working camps and clinics.

VolleyballMag.com contributor and former Northwestern defensive-specialist Emily Ehman is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World.