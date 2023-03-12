This is the Nike Hot Seat, a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players. Previously in the Nike Hot Seat series: Molly McCage, Dani Drews and Justine Wong-Orantes.

In this edition of the Nike Hot Seat, we visit with USA legend Jordan Larson, the Nebraska great who was the captain of the team that won gold in Tokyo and the player known simply as The Governor:

VolleyballMag.com contributor Emily Ehman is a former Northwestern defensive specialist who is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World.