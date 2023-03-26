This is the Nike Hot Seat, a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players. Previously in the Nike Hot Seat series: Molly McCage, Dani Drews, Justine Wong-Orantes and Jordan Larson.

Zoe Fleck is a national champion who finished her outstanding college career at Texas and sparked the Longhorns to the 2022 NCAA title. Now she’s playing professionally in for USC Münster Germany.

The student of the game gives some great insight into her three-school college career and what it’s like to transfer, her own personal battles along the way, saying, “It really was quite the ride.”

The super-quick libero also talks about transferring tennis skills to volleyball and, considering her success, something everyone in volleyball should hear:

VolleyballMag.com contributor and former Northwestern defensive-specialist Emily Ehman is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World.