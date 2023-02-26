This is the Nike Hot Seat, part of a continuing series of interviews with Nike-sponsored volleyball players:

Dani Drews, the former Utah star, who is currently playing professionally in Italy, comes from a remarkably athletic family, which has had a tremendous influence on her.

Drews finished the 2022 season with Athletes Unlimited. This winter she’s playing for Schiacciatrice and among the things she talks about in this interview is how much she loves the area she’s in:

VolleyballMag.com contributor Emily Ehman is a former Northwestern defensive specialist who is a volleyball analyst for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Volleyball World.

