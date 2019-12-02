NIVC announces 32-team field

Two of the last four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, Georgia Tech of the ACC and South Dakota of the Summit League, are among the 32 teams that will compete in the 2019 National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Powered by Triple Crown Sports, this is the third year of the reborn NIVC event, which originally ran from 1989-1995. Ole Miss won the 2017 title and Iowa State won last year.
All matches in the NIVC are played on campuses. All times are Eastern:
Wednesday, December 4
At Long Beach State
UC Davis (17-12) vs. Tulsa (15-15), 8 p.m.
Long Beach State (12-16) vs. Santa Clara (20-11), 10 p.m.
Thursday, December 5
At South Dakota
UNLV (19-10) vs. Kansas City (17-11), 5:30 p.m.
South Dakota (27-2) vs. Central Michigan (21-8), 8 p.m.
At Bowling Green
Miami (OH) (17-11) vs. TCU (9-17), 4:30 p.m.
Bowling Green (19-12) vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne (18-14), 7 p.m.
At UT Arlington
Houston (16-16) vs. Sam Houston State (18-13), 6 p.m.
UT Arlington (18-13) vs. UT San Antonio (16-13), 8 p.m.
At Wyoming
Weber State (24-8) vs. Boise State (18-11), 6 p.m.
Wyoming (21-8) vs. Northwestern State (20-12), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, December 6
At Georgia Tech
Troy (22-9) vs. North Carolina A&T (16-14), 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech (21-8) vs. Alabama A&M (20-14), 7 p.m.