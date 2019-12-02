NIVC announces 32-team field

Two of the last four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, Georgia Tech of the ACC and South Dakota of the Summit League, are among the 32 teams that will compete in the 2019 National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Powered by Triple Crown Sports, this is the third year of the reborn NIVC event, which originally ran from 1989-1995. Ole Miss won the 2017 title and Iowa State won last year.

All matches in the NIVC are played on campuses. All times are Eastern:

Wednesday, December 4

At Long Beach State

UC Davis (17-12) vs. Tulsa (15-15), 8 p.m.

Long Beach State (12-16) vs. Santa Clara (20-11), 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 5

At South Dakota

UNLV (19-10) vs. Kansas City (17-11), 5:30 p.m.

South Dakota (27-2) vs. Central Michigan (21-8), 8 p.m.

At Bowling Green

Miami (OH) (17-11) vs. TCU (9-17), 4:30 p.m.

Bowling Green (19-12) vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne (18-14), 7 p.m.

At UT Arlington

Houston (16-16) vs. Sam Houston State (18-13), 6 p.m.

UT Arlington (18-13) vs. UT San Antonio (16-13), 8 p.m.



At Wyoming

Weber State (24-8) vs. Boise State (18-11), 6 p.m.

Wyoming (21-8) vs. Northwestern State (20-12), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, December 6

At Georgia Tech

Troy (22-9) vs. North Carolina A&T (16-14), 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech (21-8) vs. Alabama A&M (20-14), 7 p.m.

At Colgate

Tulane (21-10) vs. New Hampshire (17-9), 4 p.m.

Colgate (22-7) vs. Boston College (20-11), 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 7

At Liberty

High Point (20-12) vs. Morehead State (23-9), 4:30 p.m.

Liberty (19-11) vs. La Salle (15-13). 7 p.m.

Click here for the NIVC bracket.