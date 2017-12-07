Texas Tech, TCU win and play Thursday in NIVC semifinals

The NIVC semifinals are set after Texas Tech and TCU won on Wednesday.

They’ll play each other at TCU at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, while West Virginia plays at Ole Miss on Saturday.

Texas Tech won its 18th match for the first time since 2000 with a 25-14, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory over UC Irvine at TCU.

The Red Raiders (18-14) of the Big 12 were led by Emily Hill, who had 19 kills, 10 digs and five blocks, one solo. Chandler Atwood added 14 kills. Their team hit .336.

“The team has found a good groove late in the season,” Texas Tech coach Tony Graystone said. “Irvine was a quality team and really brought it with their serve. It was a good match tonight. I didn’t think we served that great tonight, but everything else I was real happy with.”

UC Irvine of the Big West ended its season 24-8. Haley DeSales led with 14 kills, two aces and 11 digs, while Harlee Kekauoha had 13 kills an seven digs.

TCU of the Big swept Green Bay 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 to improve to 15-16.

Lexi MacLean led a balanced attack with 13 kills, an ace, nine digs and a block. Abigail Buckingham had 12 kills, hit .375 and Anna Walsh had 10 kills, hit .350 and had seven blocks.

“Not the cleanest performance by the team I think, but I thought what was great was that they stuck with it and fought through it. I will tell you this, every team that you play when you get to this point of the season is hot because they have had to win a couple to get here,” TCU director of volleyball Jill Kramer said.

“Congratulations to Green Bay because they have played some really great volleyball to get here. That was some of the best defense we have seen lately. They picked up a lot of balls that we normally see hit the ground. They just kept it alive and they make you work for it. I was just happy to see us work through that. Again, I didn’t think it was the cleanest volleyball or the best volleyball we have played but I think we stuck with it and battled through and got it done. At this point in the season, that is what you have to be proud of.”

Green Bay of the Horizon League ended its season 17-16. Jessica Wolf led with nine kills.