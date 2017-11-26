NIVC announces field of 32 teams, tourney begins Tuesday

Officials for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship have announced the 32 teams (20 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large) and first-round draws for the 2017 postseason tournament, which has been revived after its six-year run from 1989-1995.

The 32-team field features 17 programs with 18 or more wins and five schools that finished first in regular-season conference play (Albany, North Texas, Sacramento State, Stephen F. Austin, and Maryland Eastern Shore). Additionally, six schools in the field are ranked or receiving votes in the latest Volleyball Magazine Mid-Major poll with No. 12 North Texas, No. 16 UC Irvine, No. 20 SMU, No. 23 Sacramento State, No. 24 Rice, and Texas State (RV).

In all, 23 conferences will be represented with both the Big 12 and American featuring three teams each. The Sun Belt, Mountain West, SEC, Horizon, and C-USA will each have two schools competing. The SWAC, America East, MAC, Big South, Patriot, Missouri Valley, Summit, West Coast, Big Sky, Ohio Valley, Southland, ACC, Colonial, Big West, Southern, and MEAC each have one representative.

“You can already feel the enthusiasm and desire within the rosters and coaching staffs of these 32 programs,” NIVC event director Sean Hardy said. “As college basketball has come to appreciate over time with the WNIT and NIT, so much can be accomplished when deserving teams get to continue their schedule and build a framework for success next season.”

Round One (all times Eastern)

Tuesday, Nov. 28

At Pacific

Sacramento State (26-9), Big Sky vs. UC Irvine (21-7), Big West, 7:30 p.m.

Boise State (17-13), Mountain West vs. Pacific (15-13), West Coast, 10 p.m.

At Georgia

UNC Greensboro (19-11), Southern, vs. UCF (17-13), American, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M (14-19), SWAC, vs. Georgia (19-10), SEC, 7 p.m.

At West Virginia

Campbell (20-11), Big South, vs. Temple (17-9), American, 4:30 p.m.

UMES (27-8), MEAC, vs. West Virginia (16-12), Big 12, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

At Ole Miss

Arkansas State (20-11), Sun Belt, vs. SIUE (23-6), Ohio Valley, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (26-7), Southland, vs. Ole Miss (16-14), SEC, 7 p.m.

At Colgate

Albany (11-14), America East, vs. Syracuse (19-12), ACC, 4:30 p.m.

Towson (26-5), Colonial, vs. Colgate (18-10), Patriot, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30

At North Texas

Wyoming (17-13), Mountain West, vs. TCU (11-16), Big 12, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts (15-13), Summit, vs. North Texas (28-3), C-USA, 8 p.m.

At Green Bay

IUPUI (16-14), Horizon, vs. Illinois State (20-11), Missouri Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling Green (17-11), Mid-American, vs. Green Bay (15-15), Horizon, 7 p.m.

At Texas State

Texas Tech (15-13), Big 12, vs. SMU (20-9), American, 5 p.m.

Rice (21-8), C-USA, vs. Texas State (24-9), Sun Belt, 7:30 p.m.