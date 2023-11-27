NIVC announces 32-team field, schedule that begins Wednesday

Post-volleyball selection show Zoom with NCAA chair, coaches, players
November 26, 2023
November 27, 2023
Play begins Wednesday in the 2023 National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) that starts with eight host schools. Click here for the bracket.
In bracket order, here are the matchups, locations and match times for the first two rounds (all times Eastern with the designated home team listed second):
Round 1 at Wichita State, Nov. 30
Tulsa vs. UMKC, 4:30 p.m.
Arkansas State vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 1
Winners, 2:30 p.m.
Round 1 at Drake, Nov. 29
DePaul vs. Southern Illinois, 4 p.m.
Chicago State vs. Drake, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Nov. 30
Winners, 7 p.m.
Round 1 at Sacramento State, Nov. 30
Pacific vs. Montana State, 7 p.m.
UNLV vs. Sacramento State, 10 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 1
Winners, 10 p.m.
at Northern Colorado, Nov. 30
Wyoming vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Northern Colorado, 8 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 1
Winners, 8 p.m.
at St. John’s, Dec. 1
South Florida vs. Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Howard vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 2
Winners, 7 p.m.
Round 1 at East Carolina, Dec. 1
Georgia Southern vs. Winthrop, 2 p.m.
The Citadel vs. East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 2
Winners, 6 p.m.
Round 1 at UTEP, Dec. 1
UT Arlington vs. Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.
North Texas vs. UTEP, 9:30 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 2
Winners, 4 p.m.
at Middle Tennessee, Nov. 30
Clemson vs. Eastern Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Ball State vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 1
Winners, 7 p.m.
Automatic qualifiers (*- won or had share of regular-season conference title):
Buffalo (23-8) – Mid-American*
Citadel (27-3) – Southern*
Drake (22-10) – Missouri Valley
Howard (17-14) – Mid-Eastern Athletic
Sacramento State (21-11) – Big Sky*
St. John’s (23-10) – Big East
South Florida (19-11) – American*
UMKC (22-8) – Summit*
Wichita State (21-8) – American
Winthrop (14-13) – Big South
At-Large Selections:
Arkansas State (16-14) – Sun Belt
Ball State (16-14) – Mid-American
Chicago State (13-8) – Independent
Clemson (17-13) – Atlantic Coast
DePaul (17-14) – Big East
East Carolina (20-10) – American
Eastern Kentucky (21-8) – Atlantic Sun
Florida Atlantic (20-12) – American
Georgia Southern (21-8) – Sun Belt
Middle Tennessee (20-9) – Conference USA
Montana State (21-8) – Big Sky
North Texas (17-15) – American
Northern Colorado (17-11) – Big Sky
Pacific (18-10) – West Coast
South Dakota (18-10) – Summit*
Southern Illinois (20-11) – Missouri Valley
Tulsa (17-14) – American
UNLV (19-12) – Mountain West
UT Arlington (20-10) – Western Athletic
UTEP (21-9) – Conference USA
Valparaiso (18-14) – Missouri Valley
Wyoming (20-9) – Mountain West
The event previously ran from 1989-95; champions of the current NIVC era include Boston College (2022), UNLV (2021), Georgia Tech (2019), Iowa State (2018) and Ole Miss (2017).