 Skip to main content

NIVC announces 32-team field, schedule that begins Wednesday

NCAA Women

VolleyballMag.com staff

November 27, 2023

Nataly Garcia and her Southern Illinois Salukis play host to DePaul to open the NIVC/Missouri Valley photo

Play begins Wednesday in the 2023 National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) that starts with eight host schools. Click here for the bracket.

In bracket order, here are the matchups, locations and match times for the first two rounds (all times Eastern with the designated home team listed second):

Round 1 at Wichita State, Nov. 30
Tulsa vs. UMKC, 4:30 p.m.
Arkansas State vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 1
Winners, 2:30 p.m.

Round 1 at Drake, Nov. 29
DePaul vs. Southern Illinois, 4 p.m.
Chicago State vs. Drake, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Nov. 30
Winners, 7 p.m.

Round 1 at Sacramento State, Nov. 30
Pacific vs. Montana State, 7 p.m.
UNLV vs. Sacramento State, 10 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 1
Winners, 10 p.m.

at Northern Colorado, Nov. 30
Wyoming vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Northern Colorado, 8 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 1
Winners, 8 p.m.

at St. John’s, Dec. 1
South Florida vs. Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Howard vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 2
Winners, 7 p.m.

Round 1 at East Carolina, Dec. 1
Georgia Southern vs. Winthrop, 2 p.m.
The Citadel vs. East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 2
Winners, 6 p.m.

Round 1 at UTEP, Dec. 1
UT Arlington vs. Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.
North Texas vs. UTEP, 9:30 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 2
Winners, 4 p.m.

at Middle Tennessee, Nov. 30
Clemson vs. Eastern Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Ball State vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Dec. 1
Winners, 7 p.m.

Automatic qualifiers (*- won or had share of regular-season conference title):
Buffalo (23-8) – Mid-American*
Citadel (27-3) – Southern*
Drake (22-10) – Missouri Valley
Howard (17-14) – Mid-Eastern Athletic
Sacramento State (21-11) – Big Sky*
St. John’s (23-10) – Big East
​South Florida (19-11) – American*
UMKC (22-8) – Summit*
Wichita State (21-8) – American
Winthrop (14-13) – Big South

At-Large Selections:
Arkansas State (16-14) – Sun Belt
Ball State (16-14) – Mid-American
Chicago State (13-8) – Independent
Clemson (17-13) – Atlantic Coast
DePaul (17-14) – Big East
East Carolina (20-10) – American
Eastern Kentucky (21-8) – Atlantic Sun
Florida Atlantic (20-12) – American
Georgia Southern (21-8) – Sun Belt
Middle Tennessee (20-9) – Conference USA
Montana State (21-8) – Big Sky
North Texas (17-15) – American
Northern Colorado (17-11) – Big Sky
Pacific (18-10) – West Coast
South Dakota (18-10) – Summit*
Southern Illinois (20-11) – Missouri Valley
Tulsa (17-14) – American
UNLV (19-12) – Mountain West
UT Arlington (20-10) – Western Athletic
UTEP (21-9) – Conference USA
Valparaiso (18-14) – Missouri Valley
Wyoming (20-9) – Mountain West

The event previously ran from 1989-95; champions of the current NIVC era include Boston College (2022), UNLV (2021), Georgia Tech (2019), Iowa State (2018) and Ole Miss (2017).

Latest News

NCAA Women

Post-volleyball selection show Zoom with NCAA chair, coaches, players

November 26, 2023
NCAA Women

Nebraska, Stanford, Wisconsin, Pitt get top 4 NCAA volleyball bracket seeds

November 26, 2023
NCAA Women

Regular season ends: FSU ties for ACC title; S. Carolina upsets Vols; Creighton, UH win tourneys

November 26, 2023