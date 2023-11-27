NIVC announces 32-team field, schedule that begins Wednesday

NCAA Women VolleyballMag.com staff

Play begins Wednesday in the 2023 National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) that starts with eight host schools. Click here for the bracket.

In bracket order, here are the matchups, locations and match times for the first two rounds (all times Eastern with the designated home team listed second):



Round 1 at Wichita State, Nov. 30

Tulsa vs. UMKC, 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas State vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m.

Round 2, Dec. 1

Winners, 2:30 p.m.

Round 1 at Drake, Nov. 29

DePaul vs. Southern Illinois, 4 p.m.

Chicago State vs. Drake, 7 p.m.

Round 2, Nov. 30

Winners, 7 p.m.

Round 1 at Sacramento State, Nov. 30

Pacific vs. Montana State, 7 p.m.

UNLV vs. Sacramento State, 10 p.m.

Round 2, Dec. 1

Winners, 10 p.m.

at Northern Colorado, Nov. 30

Wyoming vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Northern Colorado, 8 p.m.

Round 2, Dec. 1

Winners, 8 p.m.

at St. John’s, Dec. 1

South Florida vs. Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Round 2, Dec. 2

Winners, 7 p.m.

Round 1 at East Carolina, Dec. 1

Georgia Southern vs. Winthrop, 2 p.m.

The Citadel vs. East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Round 2, Dec. 2

Winners, 6 p.m.

Round 1 at UTEP, Dec. 1

UT Arlington vs. Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.

North Texas vs. UTEP, 9:30 p.m.

Round 2, Dec. 2

Winners, 4 p.m.

at Middle Tennessee, Nov. 30

Clemson vs. Eastern Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Ball State vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Round 2, Dec. 1

Winners, 7 p.m.

Automatic qualifiers (*- won or had share of regular-season conference title):

Buffalo (23-8) – Mid-American*

Citadel (27-3) – Southern*

Drake (22-10) – Missouri Valley

Howard (17-14) – Mid-Eastern Athletic

Sacramento State (21-11) – Big Sky*

St. John’s (23-10) – Big East

​South Florida (19-11) – American*

UMKC (22-8) – Summit*

Wichita State (21-8) – American

Winthrop (14-13) – Big South

At-Large Selections:

Arkansas State (16-14) – Sun Belt

Ball State (16-14) – Mid-American

Chicago State (13-8) – Independent

Clemson (17-13) – Atlantic Coast

DePaul (17-14) – Big East

East Carolina (20-10) – American

Eastern Kentucky (21-8) – Atlantic Sun

Florida Atlantic (20-12) – American

Georgia Southern (21-8) – Sun Belt

Middle Tennessee (20-9) – Conference USA

Montana State (21-8) – Big Sky

North Texas (17-15) – American

Northern Colorado (17-11) – Big Sky

Pacific (18-10) – West Coast

South Dakota (18-10) – Summit*

Southern Illinois (20-11) – Missouri Valley

Tulsa (17-14) – American

UNLV (19-12) – Mountain West

UT Arlington (20-10) – Western Athletic

UTEP (21-9) – Conference USA

Valparaiso (18-14) – Missouri Valley

Wyoming (20-9) – Mountain West

The event previously ran from 1989-95; champions of the current NIVC era include Boston College (2022), UNLV (2021), Georgia Tech (2019), Iowa State (2018) and Ole Miss (2017).