Anchante, Willman, Metts top VolleyballMag.com NJCAA All-American teams

Jim Dietz, the former coach at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Illinois, led our panel of coaches and experts that put together the National Junior College Athletic Association All-American teams for VolleyballMag.com. There is one team each for all three NJCAA divisions, including a Player of the Year.

NJCAA D1



Player of the Year: Yadhira Anchante, S (SO) – Iowa Western: 132 kills, 94 blocks, 1,554 assists (11.34/set) with 477 digs and 51 aces for the National Champions

Illana Assis, OH (FR) – Missouri-West Plains: 344 kills, 374 digs

Jaryn Benning, OH (R-SO) – Butler(KS): 316 kills, 120 blocks, 298 digs, 45 aces

Erica Fava, OH (FR) – Western Nebraska: 549 kills (3.81/set), 512 digs, 67 aces

Dayan Malave, MB (SO) – Iowa Western: 357 kills (.367), 143 blocks

Katarzyna Niderla, MB (SO) – New Mexico Military: 384 kills (.372), 169 blocks, 154 digs, 50 aces

Marian Ovalle, OPP (SO) – New Mexico Military: 511 kills (3.79/set, .302), 116 blocks, 396 digs

Maria Petkova, OH (R-FR) – Florida Southwestern: 342 kills, 310 digs

Savannah Rutledge, S (SO) – Wallace State: 134 kills (.340), 81 blocks, 1,732 assists (10.56/set), 356 digs, 105 aces

Jayde Shelton, MB (SO) – Blinn: 493 kills (3.91/set, .352), 101 blocks

Macy Short, S (SO) – Snow: 121 kills (.314), 69 blocks, 855 assists (9.1/set), 237 digs, 53 aces

Lauren Weber, LIB (SO) – Missouri-West Plains: 143 assists, 713 digs (5.28/set), 40 aces

NJCAA D2

Player of the Year: Michal Willman, OH (R-SO) – Sauk Valley: 865 kills (5.69/set, .405) 104 blocks, 611 digs (4.02/set), 162 aces. Led nation in kills by 231, led in aces by 59.

Haley Alharithy, MB (R-SO) – Iowa Central: 288 kills (.316), 161 blocks (1.07/set)

Carley Baughman, MB (SO) – Heartland: 332 kills (.391), 118 blocks, 61 aces

Kat Blase, MB (FR) – Parkland: 472 kills (2.95/set, 462), 71 aces for the National Champions

Iva Halacheva, OH (SO) – Cowley: 605 kills (4.65/set, .450), 71 aces

Dariana Luna, LIB (SO) – St. John’s River: 137 assists, 674 digs (5.48/set), 48 aces

Olivia Materni, OH (SO) – Terra State: 498 kills (3.8/set), 302 digs, 103 aces

Rossana Papa, S (FR) – Cowley: 1,539 assists (11.84/set), 268 digs, 95 aces

Shauna Rath, S/H (FR) – Scottsdale: 219 kills, 45 blocks, 543 assists, 371 digs (3.47/set)

Sydney Sample, MB (FR) – Johnson County: 250 kills (.361), 128 blocks (0.98/set)

Maddie Steiner, LIB (SO) – Johnson County: 104 assists, 663 digs (5.3/set), 43 aces

Sophie Young, S (FR) – Parkland: 1,976 assists (11.62/set), 411 digs (2.42/set), 60 aces

NJCAA D3



Player of the Year: Addison Metts, OH (FR) – Rock Valley College: 620 kills to lead D3 (4.66/set, .360), 382 digs for the Runner-Up

McKenna Babcock, OH (FR) – Owens: 260 kills, 41 blocks, 256 digs, 43 aces for the National Champions

Jules Carusiello, L (SO) – Harper: 590 digs (5.04/set), 49 aces against a predominantly D2 schedule

Kalli Fitzpatrick, OH (FR) – Raritan Valley: 354 kills (.297), 281 digs, 56 aces

Bailey Marty, L (SO) – Minnesota State: 793 digs (7.93/set) for the 3rd Place squad

Brandy Morrison, MB/OH (SO) – Finger Lakes: 386 kills (4.06/set, .279), 35 blocks, 187 digs, 40 aces for the Quarterfinals team

Grace Peabody, S (SO) – Central Lakes: 1,124 assists (9.95/set), 285 digs, 49 aces for the 6th Place C.L. team.

Madisen Perry, MB/OH (FR) – Rock Valley: 495 kills (.337) 66 blocks, 267 digs.

Aslyn Pry, MB (FR) – Butler(PA): 199 kills (.296), 59 blocks (1.02/set) for a team that played less than 25 matches.

Haley Scheper, MB (SO) Central Lakes: 409 kills (.300). 55 blocks, 326 digs, 50 aces

Alexis Simpson, OH (FR) Rochester: 358 kills, 279 digs, 48 aces

Maddie White, OH (FR) Owens: 347 kills (.286), 57 blocks, 291 digs, 132 assists

Dietz has written two coaching books, The Human Side of Coaching and Like Heck She Isn’t a Volleyball Player — and several novels. Check out his DietzFoundation.org, a non-proift dedicated to improving education through non-traditional means.