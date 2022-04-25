American pairs took second and fourth in both the women’s and men’s divisions Sunday at the San Marcos Beach Volleyball Tournament in Aguascalientes, Mexico, the first stage of the NORCECA Tour 2022.

Canadians Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec won the women’s gold, while the men’s title went to Cubans Jorge Luis Alayo and Noslen Díaz.

Wilkerson and Bukovec beat Americans Allie Wheeler and Zana Muno 21-17, 21-10, to earn $2,000. Wheeler and Muno took home $1,000. Fellow Americans Megan Gebhard and Savvy Simo lost in the third-place match to Canadians Shanice Marcelle and 17-year-old Stanford recruit Ruby Sorra 21-16, 21-14.

Alayo and Diaz beat Americans Billy Kolinske and Evan Cory 21-18, 21-19 in the men’s final. In the third-place match, the USA’s Travis Mewhirter and Tim Brewster lost a tough one to Mexico’s Juan Virgen and Miguel Sarabia 21-16, 28-26.