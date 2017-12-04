New NVA men’s pro league gets going with Showcase in Las Vegas

The newly formed National Volleyball Association men’s professional league has yet to announce its schedule, but it’s going to kick things off Friday in Las Vegas with its NVA Showcase.

There are eight teams competing and the league features plenty of stars, including 2008 Olympic gold-medalist Lloy Ball, 2012 Olympian Russell Holmes and AVP beach star and former AVCA National Player of the Year Taylor Crabb. The complete rosters are listed below.

The event at the UNLV Recreation & Wellness Center in Las Vegas — with $50,000 in prize money — is an exhibition event that finishes Sunday. The league’s inaugural season is scheduled to run from January through April.

The eight teams competing are the Academy United (San Francisco, Calif.), Arizona Sizzle (Tempe, Ariz.), Blizzard Volleyball (Lake Forest, Calif.), Lights out VBC (Chicago, Ill.), Icemen (Chicago, Ill.), Rising Tide (Santa Barbara, Calif.), Team LVC (Albany, N.Y.), and Team Pineapple (Angola, Ind.).

Ball relishes the opportunity to play professionally in America again.

“When the Premier Volleyball League stopped two years ago, a lot of us were very upset,” Ball the News Sentinel of Fort Wayne, Ind. “We had put a lot of time energy and money into that, it was devastating because it was taken away by things we couldn’t control.

“Now we have a second chance. Even if it’s just for me to play one year and then become a coach, this is going to be fun. The chance to continue to play in some kind of professional league, that’s all we really wanted.”

All of the Showcase matches on its court one will be live-streamed. For more information visit the NVA website. The league plans to have round-robin season, but dates have yet to be announced.

NVA Showcase rosters

Academy United (San Francisco, Calif.)

Taylor Crabb

Spencer McLachlin

Peter Edwards

AJ Nally

Jeffrey Schmitz

Denny Falls

Ryan Stuntz

Riley McKibben

Evan Barry

Fred Stahl

Thomas Amberg

Curt Toppel

Conrad Kaminski

Beau Vandeweghe

Arizona Sizzle (Tempe, Arizona)

DJ Nelson

Jake Penolio

Jake Nuneviler

Bryan Lewis

Taylor Harrington

Robert Esser

Drew Staker

Nathan Saunders

Micah Steiner

CJ Berg

Connor Dougherty

Vince Zanzucchi

Srdjan Nadazdin

Nick Gibson

Lucas Behringer

Blizzard Volleyball (Lake Forest, Calif.)

Ryan Meehan

Maikel Bastida

Denny Falls

Ryan Stuntz

Riley McKibben

Evan Barry

Fred Stahl

Thomas Amberg

Curt Toppel

Conrad Kaminski

Beau Vandeweghe

Icemen (Chicago, Ill.)

Peter Jasaitis

Tim Falknor

Joe Bortak

Piotr Dabrowski

Shaun Powell

Lucas Yanez

Joseph Smalzer

David Evans

Cordt Withum

Jeremy Dejno

Russell Corbelli

BJ Boldog

Matt Callaway

Jay Petty

Team LVC (Albany, N.Y.)

Christopher Hosley

Michael Pelletier

Ricky Vega

Joseph Norton

Andrew Fishman

Shane Smith

Andrew Witkofsky

Jon Keller

Lansana Rogers

Eric Martin

James Hosley

Jordan Varee

Daniel Glamack

Michael Iandolo

Aaron Ahloe

Lights Out VBC (Chicago, Ill.)

Harshil Thaker

Ryan Owens

Migual Calvillo

Noah Mader

Brandon Poindexter

Erich Steinhaus

Jamion Hartley

Eric Daliege

Will Craft

Cody Caldwell

Henry Lamp

Luke Woud

Larry Wrather

Conor Eaton

Kyle Overby

Tomas Goldsmith

Icemen (Chicago, Ill.)

Peter Jasaitis

Tim Falknor

Joe Bortak

Piotr Dabrowski

Shaun Powell

Lucas Yanez

Joseph Smalzer

David Evans

Cordt Withum

Jeremy Dejno

Russell Corbelli

BJ Boldog

Matt Callaway

Jay Petty

Rising Tide (Santa Barbara, Calif.)

Bart Kowalski

Armen Zakariian

Steve Zelko

Isaac Kneubuhl

Tyson Norton

Vinny Devany

Matt Jones

Cullen Irons

Taylor Gregory

Austin Zahn

Bryce Yould

Team LVC (Albany, NY)

Christopher Hosley

Michael Pelletier

Ricky Vega

Joseph Norton

Andrew Fishman

Shane Smith

Andrew Witkofsky

Jon Keller

Lansana Rogers

Eric Martin

James Hosley

Jordan Varee

Daniel Glamack

Michael Iandolo

Aaron Ahloe

Team Pineapple (Angola, Indiana)

Lloy Ball

Shaun Dryden

Matt Leske

Jasmin Cull

Ivan Matos

Luis Bertran

Kevin Owens

Marcus Nilsson

Kyle Radde

Williams Robbins

Joe Klein

Matt Harpenau

Omar Rivera