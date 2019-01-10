Setter Lloy Ball led Team Pineapple to the championship after his team went 3-0 — all sweeps — at last weekend’s inaugural NVA Championship tournament in Angola, Indiana.

Ball, playing in his home facility, and Team Pineapple beat Sizzle 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 in the final.

Team Pineapple, which finished the season 7-2, had beaten Sizzle (5-5) the day before.

Ball was named the MVP. Opposite Jeff Ptak led with 12 kills and three digs, Matt Leske had seven kills, hit .700, and had five blocks. Libero JJ Meyer had 15 digs.

Srdj Nadazdin led Sizzle with five kills and 11 digs.

The NVA is planning a season that will run from May to August. For more details, go to www.nvausa.com, where video of all matches are archived.