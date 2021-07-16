Stunners top Ramblers to capture NVA championship

The Orange County Stunners upset the Las Vegas Ramblers to win the 2021 NVA men’s professional volleyball league champioship.

Cory Chavers was named the MVP after the 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 victory.

The Ramblers led the league during the regular season and finished 9-3, but the Stunners, who started 0-3 and finished the season 7-5, came on stong at the right time to win the playoffs.

In addition to Chavers, the all-tournament teams included the Stunners’ Josh Ayzenberg, and Nick Amado; the Ramblers; Michael Keegan, Ryan Mather, and Brandon Rattray; and Ryan Mather of the Ramblers; Tim Lourich of Southern Exposure; and Gianluca Grasso of the Tyrants.

“We figured that Rattray was going to get his points,” Stunners coach Daryl Adams said. “But if we can stop Mathers and the other Ramblers’ hitters and also get one or two blocks out of Rattray’s eight or 10 swings, then that’s a good number for us.”

Accordingly, Amado had four blocks and Matt Hilling three. Chavers and Nick West had two each.

To watch NVA playoffs video and for more information, go to nvausa.com.