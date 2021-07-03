National Volleyball Association men’s pro league sets July 9-11 playoffs

The National Volleyball Association men’s pro league will conduct its playoff July 9-11 in San Bernardino, California.

More on the players follows, but the quarterfinals on July 9 features Southern Exposure vs. Untouchables, Tyrants vs. Stunners, Team Freedom vs. Stingers (the defending champions), and Ramblers vs. Matadors.

The semifinals are July 10, and the final is Sunday, July 11.

This is how the league is divided:

American Conference

Los Angeles Blaze

Las Vegas Ramblers

Utah Stingers

Texas Tyrants

Chicago Untouchables

National Conference

Orlando Southern Exposure

New Jersey Team Freedom

Ontario Matadors

Orange County (CA) Stunners

Dallas Tornadoes

Among the elite players in the playoffs:

Stingers — Jake Langlois (BYU), Jorge Mencia (Cuba), Inovel Romero (Puerto Rico University).

Stunners — Nick Amado (Long Beach State), Matt Hilling (Golden West State College), Corey Chavers (UCSB), Josh Ayzenberg (Sacred Heart).

Ramblers — Brandon Rattray (UCLA), Antwain Aguillard (Long Beach State), Ryan Mather (Grand Canyon), Ryan Manoogian (Long Beach State).

Team Freedom — Matt Seifert (Penn State), Joe Norman (SUNY New Paltz).

This is the second NVA season and its first full schedule after play was shortened in 2020.

Learn more about the league at its website, https://nvausa.com

Click here for the NVA YouTube channel.