Seven first-timers make NVL Long Beach main draw

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The NVL season started Thursday as four men’s and four women’s teams battled their way through the qualifier and into Friday’s main draw.

The talent-laden Southern California field created many competitive matches in all rounds to the point that some courts were running a full hour behind.

When the dust cleared at the tournament being conducted adjacent to the World Series of Beach Volleyball, Kathryn Hogan and Dalida Vernier, Terri Del Conte and Stacey Smith, Madison and McKenna Witt and Macy Jerger and Tory Paranagua advanced for the women.

The list of men’s teams moving forward were Paul Lotman and Gabriel Ospina, Andrew Dentler and Dylan Maarek, Cole Fiers and Hagen Smith and Christian Honer and Mike Maghy.

Most notably, a sizeable number of players made their first professional beach main draws: Stacey Smith, Madison and McKenna Witt, Paul Lotman, Gabriel Ospina, and Cole Fiers and Hagen Smith, the former UCLA men’s indoors standout and son of beach legend Sinjin Smith.

Stacey Smith is playing in only her second pro tournament.

“We played really well together for our first tournament together, but overall we got the outcome we wanted,” she said.

“I’m very excited, this is the first pro tournament that I’ve qualified for. Terri has more experience, but we’re excited for tomorrow.”

The Witt twins, who had a tremendous career playing beach for the University of Arizona, made their pro debut memorable.

“This is our first tournament of the summer, but we were stoked to come out and find a groove,” McKenna Witt said. “We found it and we’re excited to be playing with one another out here.”

“It’s pretty exciting to make the main draw,” her twin sister said. “We didn’t really know what to expect our here and we told each other at the beginning of the day to be patient with each other, to work hard and see what comes from that. We’re excited to be playing tomorrow.”

The last to qualify was Fiers and Smith, a pair of 22-year-olds. Their 13-21, 22-20, 17-15 win over Austin Clubb and Shane Welch came under the watchful eye of Sinjin Smith.

“We went through the gamut,” Hagen Smith said. “We were up a lot, we had a lot of close games, we were down a lot, then we finished with a third game where we were down 12-9 and came back to win.

“It was interesting because all day we were playing with such high energy, and we ride on emotion, so once we get going, we beat teams with our emotion and energy.”

Fiers, who played at Stanford, admitted it was a long day.

“We were pretty tired at the end,” Fiers said. “We really said, ‘We have to go. We won’t be tired tomorrow if we win, because we’ll sleep like kings tonight.’ ”

The main draw starts at 9 a.m. Pacific Friday. The qualifiers will meet the top four seeds. On the women’s side, it creates perhaps the most dynamic match of the tournament right off the bat, as top seeds Raquel Ferreira and Kim Hildreth will face the Witt twins at 9 a.m. on center court. All center court matches can be seen live here.

Thursday’s men’s results

Qualifier bracket

Round 1

Match 2: Christopher Austin/Aaron Wexler (Q32) def. Reo Sorrentino/Szymon Tralka (Q33) 21-19, 19-21, 15-11

Match 10: Aidan Brown/Robert Mullahey (Q29) def. Noah Davisson/David Rowker (Q36) 22-20, 21-12

Match 15: def. Kristopher Back/Brent Dilts (Q5) by Forfeit

Match 18: Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (Q30) def. Daniel Kranda/Jay Panther (Q35) 22-20, 21-11

Match 31: Jonathan Justice/Gregory Vogel (Q31) def. Timothy Brewster/Rowdy Lennon (Q34) 21-17, 17-21, 19-17

Round 2

Match 33: Nate Davis/Carl Naslund (Q1) def. Christopher Austin/Aaron Wexler (Q32) 21-15, 21-17

Match 34: Brendan Duff/Tony Pray (Q17) def. Kevin Lynch/Jason Raney (Q16) 21-15, 14-21, 15-12

Match 35: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (Q24) def. Buddy Krueger/Rodrigo Monteiro (Q9) 25-27, 19-21, 16-14

Match 36: Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (Q25) def. Elias Aparcedo/Ty Coutts (Q8) 21-12, 21-15

Match 37: Ozz Borges/David Smith (Q4) def. Aidan Brown/Robert Mullahey (Q29) 21-18, 21-16, 15-10

Match 38: Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (Q12) def. David McBride/Alessio Signorini (Q21) 21-11, 21-11

Match 39: Bobby Bomberg/Chris Gamblin (Q20) def. Greg Arentz/Anthony Duke (Q13) 21-17, 21-15

Match 40: John Eddins/Kirk Francis (Q28) def. Kristopher Back/Brent Dilts (Q5) 21-17, 21-18

Match 41: Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (Q30) def. Peter Connole/Kibbee Jelks (Q3) 21-19, 21-18

Match 42: Benjamin Ihlefeld/Nathan Yang (Q14) def. Marcus Duffey/Bryan Klein (Q19) 21-6, 21-13

Match 43: Austin Clubb/Shane Welch (Q11) def. Dylan Holland/Tristan Patterson (Q22) 23-21, 21-14

Match 44: Jordon Dyer/Christian Love (Q27) def. Kameron Beans/Shawn Ledig (Q6) 21-10, 17-21, 18-16

Match 45: John Hamilton/Travis Mewhirter (Q7) def. Charles VanRees/Logan Webber (Q26) 18-21, 21-13, 15-11

Match 46: Christian Honer/Mike Maghy (Q10) def. Alex Pepke/Drew Pitlik (Q23) 21-17, 21-14

Match 47: Eric Beranek/Tim May (Q18) def. Michael Boag/Bobby Jacobs (Q15) 21-15, 17-21, 18-16

Match 48: Jonathan Justice/Gregory Vogel (Q31) def. Jhony Salvador/Joey Shimkonis (Q2) 21-15, 21-13

Round 3

Match 49: Nate Davis/Carl Naslund (Q1) def. Brendan Duff/Tony Pray (Q17) 21-17, 21-16

Match 50: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (Q24) def. Kyle Friend/Myles Muagututia (Q25) 21-12, 23-21

Match 51: Ozz Borges/David Smith (Q4) def. Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (Q12) 21-16, 21-13

Match 52: John Eddins/Kirk Francis (Q28) def. Bobby Bomberg/Chris Gamblin (Q20) 21-16, 21-14

Match 53: Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (Q30) def. Benjamin Ihlefeld/Nathan Yang (Q14) 21-15, 23-21

Match 54: Austin Clubb/Shane Welch (Q11) def. Jordon Dyer/Christian Love (Q27) 21-16, 21-14

Match 55: Christian Honer/Mike Maghy (Q10) def. John Hamilton/Travis Mewhirter (Q7) 21-18, 21-14

Match 56: Eric Beranek/Tim May (Q18) def. Jonathan Justice/Gregory Vogel (Q31) 21-14, 21-18, 14-0

Round 4

Match 57: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (Q24) def, Nate Davis/Carl Naslund (Q1) 21-19, 21-16

Match 58: Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (Q12) def. Ozz Borges/David Smith (Q4) 21-15, 22-20

Match 59: Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (Q30) def. Austin Clubb/Shane Welch (Q11) 13-21, 22-20, 1-15

Match 60: Christian Honer/Mike Maghy (Q10) def. Eric Beranek/Tim May (Q18) 21-18, 12-21, 15-9