NVL cancels remainder of 2017 season with an eye on 2018

We got word Thursday that the NVL has canceled its 2017 season with an eye on 2018. VolleyballMag.com correspondent Travis Mewhirter played in the NVL season-opener earlier this month (and, as it turns out, it’s only event of the season) that coincided with the World Series of Beach Volleyball, and has played in a few qualifiers this season.

On Thursday afternoon, the NVL announced that it has canceled the remainder of the 2017 season, just two weeks prior to its scheduled event in Hermosa Beach.

What a change of pace this is.

Just a few months ago, Leonard Armato ignited a firestorm. There he was, partnering up with the NVL, allowing the National Volleyball League to join the World Series of Beach Volleyball.

There was Kerri Walsh Jennings, side by side with Armato, and the NVL had to be counting its blessings as rumors abounded that Walsh, the greatest beach volleyball player of all time, the three-time gold medalist, the 6-feet of sunshine –- that Kerri Walsh –- would be playing for the NVL.

There was the AVP contract boycotts. Casey Jennings held out. Billy Kolinske held out. Walsh-Jennings held out. Robbie Page held out.

An 11th-hour meeting between AVP CEO Donald Sun and various players inspired some confidence, as every player at the meeting exited with an abundance of sunny social-media posts.

But still, nobody knew what to make of the AVP, amid all the turmoil, and the NVL, with its financially savvy partner and the supposed backing of the GOAT.

Now we know: The AVP is the last man standing.

Walsh Jennings did plan on playing on the NVL this year, according to Al Hannemann, the founder of the Tour, and Armato did partner with the Tour, but it wasn’t enough to breathe life back into the NVL. Not yet at least, and I do hope that when it was announced that there are plans for a 2018 season, those words come to fruition.

Frankly, it sucks. It sucks to see the NVL go down, because as anybody with a basic, fundamental grasp of economics will tell you, competition breeds performance, forces improved products.

The AVP now has a complete monopoly over beach volleyball in the United States of America, and while I think the AVP is doing a magnificent job, I never want to see a monopoly in control of an entire industry.

It sucks because there are a lot of good volleyball players on the NVL who probably rely on that income over the summer, and now they don’t have that.

It sucks because, honestly, the NVL is really, really fun, and treats the players like superstars. It provides a phenomenal event for fans, and seems to have a solid grassroots system in place, which this sport needs to scale as it continues to grow to never before seen heights.

It sucks because if you’re reading this, you likely love beach volleyball, and to see 50 percent of the domestic tours in this country go down for the season is distressing.

This isn’t altogether surprising.

The NVL has been notoriously rocky, canceling events, rearranging the schedule at the last minute, delaying payments, delaying them again – “the check is in the mail!”

But they do always pay. Always. That’s worth mentioning.

No checks will be mailed for the remainder of the year. Though the initial wording of the announcement suggests that the NVL “will be back stronger than ever,” it will take some convincing for that to ring true to any player, fan or sponsor.

I hope it comes back. I really do, for all of the aforementioned reasons.

But for now, we must wonder: What next?

Immediately, I can’t really say much has changed in the beach volleyball landscape.

I don’t know a single volleyball player who looked to the NVL as the premier tour, and I think the recent exodus of the NVL’s top players –- Eric Zaun, Jeff Samuels, Travis Schoonover, Piotr Marciniak, to name a few –- is a testament to that.

When I spoke with Samuels over the spring about why he was choosing to make the move from the NVL to the AVP, he said it had nothing to do with Hannemann or the magnitude of the events or the pay.

He wanted to play the best.

The AVP was where the best played.

End of story.

Now it’s where everybody will play.