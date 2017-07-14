Qualifiers break through to NVL Long Beach semifinals

The talent-laden Southern California qualifier Thursday made a big impact on the main draw Friday, as the only two semifinalists and four quarterfinalists per gender remain. Saturday’s quarterfinals begin at 10 a.m. PT.

Saturday’s men semifinalists are Brandon Joyner and John-Michael Plummer, and Paul Lotman and Gabriel Ospina. Martin Caban and Petr Doubravsky will face Andrew Dentler and Dylan Maarek and Miles Evans and Dave Palm will face Andrew Mallin and Ryan Vandenburg to complete the semifinals.

The women’s semifinalists are Madison and McKenna Witt and Kaley Melville and Sarah Schermerhorn. Saturday morning Katie Lindelow and Taylor Nyquist will meet Kathryn Hogan and Dalida Vernier, while Raquel Ferreira and Kim Hildreth will meet Kristin Heldt and Maryna Samoday to determine the semifinalists. The finals will be held on stadium court following the FIVB President’s Cup women’s final at 3 p.m.

Both the Witt twins and Lotman and Ospina took the unconventional route through the qualifier, perhaps one of the toughest qualifiers in NVL history.

The Witt twins’ journey to the semifinals was all but routine, needing three sets in each of their three matches today. The most anticipated meeting was the 9 a.m. encounter with the No. 1 seed Ferreira and Hildreth, which did not disappoint, 21-17, 11-21, 15-13.

“McKenna and I are really excited to make the semifinals”, said Madison. “We love coming in ranked low and having no pressure. We’re a little tired today from the qualifier, but we knew we had to grind it out and do our best, and take every point seriously.”

As this is the Witt twins’ first NVL event, they weren’t sure what to expect facing the No. 1 seeds: “We had never played them before”, said Madison, “had no scouting and no strategy or game plan. There wasn’t any pressure on us, so we were able to let loose, enjoy ourselves, and find our groove to win the first game. We lost the second, but battled back in the third.

After six tough matches in two days, the pair’s plan is to rest: “Tonight we’re going to focus on recovering and resting and just getting ready for tomorrow. We’re going to focus on our own game, we just know that whoever is on the other side, it’s going to be a battle, so we’re going to prepare for that and come out with some fire. “

In the men’s competition, Lotman and Ospina also took the long road to the qualifier: “We started the qualifier yesterday”, said Lotman, “and played three tough matches, so we’re a little fatigued today, and we had a tough draw, we fought every match, but my partner Gabriel played some really good volleyball.

“We were consistent all day, we served tough. We’re in a good position to do well in the remainder of the tournament, so I’m pleased with our performance so far. It’s good that we don’t know who we play tomorrow, that we’re focusing on ourselves, playing good sideout, pass well, set each other well, and we’ve been going after our serves. It’s been working for us, so I think we’ll continue to do that.

Lotman, a former 2012 indoor Olympian and Long Beach State alumni, started playing beach full time this year: “This is an awesome tournament. It’s the first NVL I’ve played in. It’s a great venue, and it’s well put together.”

NVL Long Beach is Lotman’s first main draw: “I thought the transition was going to be easier than it actually is. It’s challenging and awesome at the same time. I loved it from the very beginning and I love the game of beach volleyball. I realize now that it’s a completely different sport. It’s been a ride, I want to enjoy it as long as I can.”

Last year Lotman took a break from indoor professional competition after competing for the Berlin Recycling Volleys in Germany: “I needed to rest my body and my mind, and I’m getting the itch to go back, financially it’s better than playing beach, but it’s balance. I get to be home and go to the beach every day. It’s not a bad job if you can make it work financially. We’ll see how the rest of the season goes with NVL and AVP, and if I have to go overseas, I’m OK with that too.

Friday’s men’s results

Winners bracket

Round 1

Match 1: Drew Mallin/Ryan Vandenburg (1) def. Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (16, Q30) 21-15, 21-18

Match 2: Philip Burrow/TJ Cloud (8) def. Matthew Clayton/Kristopher Fraser (9) 21-19, 26-24

Match 3: Christopher Long/Kyle Stevenson (12) def. Drew Hamilton/Daniel Lindsey (5) 21-13, 21-14

Match 4: Brandon Joyner/John-Michael Plummer (4) def. Christian Honer/Mike Maghy (13, Q10) 24-26, 21-19, 15-13

Match 5: Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (14, Q12) def. Skyler McCoy/Christopher Vaughan (3) 21-14, 21-14

Match 6: Robert deAurora/Travis Schoonover (11) def. Mike DiPierro/Justin Phipps (6) 21-19, 17-21, 16-14

Match 7: Miles Evans/Dave Palm (10) def. Tyler Lesneski/Andrew Russell (7) 21-12, 21-16

Match 8: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (15, Q24) def. Martin Caban/Petr Doubravsky (2) 21-18, 21-17

Round 2

Match 9: Drew Mallin/Ryan Vandenburg (1) def. Philip Burrow/TJ Cloud (8) 21-17, 21-16

Match 10: Brandon Joyner/John-Michael Plummer (4) def. Christopher Long/Kyle Stevenson (12) 21-16, 21-15

Match 11: Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (14, Q12) def. Robert deAurora/Travis Schoonover (11) 21-15, 21-9

Match 12: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (15, Q24) def. Miles Evans/Dave Palm (10) 15-21, 21-16, 15-7

Round 3

Match 13: Brandon Joyner/John-Michael Plummer (4) def. Drew Mallin/Ryan Vandenburg (1) 21-15, 19-21, 15-10

Match 14: Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (15, Q24) def. Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (14, Q12) 24-22, 21-17

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Match 15: Martin Caban/Petr Doubravsky (2) def. Tyler Lesneski/Andrew Russell (7) 21-14, 21-18

Match 16: Skyler McCoy/Christopher Vaughan (3) def. Mike DiPierro/Justin Phipps (6) 19-21, 21-18, 16-14

Match 17: Drew Hamilton/Daniel Lindsey (5) def. Christian Honer/Mike Maghy (13, Q10) 21-16, 18-21, 15-9

Match 18: Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (16, Q30) def. Matthew Clayton/Kristopher Fraser (9) 21-16, 21-15

Round 2

Match 19: Martin Caban/Petr Doubravsky (2) def. Christopher Long/Kyle Stevenson (12) 22-20, 21-15

Match 20: Philip Burrow/TJ Cloud (8) def. Skyler McCoy/Christopher Vaughan (3) 21-16, 21-17

Match 21: Miles Evans/Dave Palm (10) def. Drew Hamilton/Daniel Lindsey (5) 21-12, 19-21, 15-10

Match 22: Robert deAurora/Travis Schoonover (11) def. Cole Fiers/Hagen Smith (16, Q30) 21-15, 23-21

Round 3

Match 23: Martin Caban/Petr Doubravsky (2) def. Philip Burrow/TJ Cloud (8) 21-12, 21-17

Match 24: Miles Evans/Dave Palm (10) def. Robert deAurora/Travis Schoonover (11) 21-15, 21-16

Round 4

Match 25: Martin Caban/Petr Doubravsky (2) vs. Andrew Dentler/Dylan Maarek (14, Q12)

Match 26: Miles Evans/Dave Palm (10) vs. Drew Mallin/Ryan Vandenburg (1)

Saturday’s semifinals

Brandon Joyner/John-Michael Plummer (4) vs. TBD

Paul Lotman/Gabriel Ospina (15, Q24) vs. TBD