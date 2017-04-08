Texas stops, international youth influx spice NVL happenings

These are busy times for the National Volleyball League, better known simply as the NVL.

It’s way more than just a handful of summer pro tour stops. There are youth programs, a full-time live-in school and academy and now an influx of foreigners that has remarkable potential.

There are six NVL stops in 2017, the first one May 11-13 in Dallas. The NVL is also going to San Antonio June 15-17.

“Texas is really big for us,” NVL CEO, Albert “Al-B” Hannemann said. “I have some really good partners there and we’re excited to go there twice.”

There is a July date simply listed as TBD, but Hannemann said when the stop is announced it will get everyone’s attention.

Then the NVL goes to Hermosa Beach August 10-12, on to Virginia Beach August 24-26, and finishes up in Port St. Lucie, Fla., at the Club Med NVL headquarters.

“We also doing our first beach volleyball convention during our championships in September,” Hannemann said. “We have Club Med, which is awesome. It’s perfectly set up for groups and meetings and conventions, for that matter. I almost did it last year but I’m lining up our sponsors and speakers. It’s going to be a pretty big deal. We’re going to focus on helping educate the indoor side that’s trying to do beach and doesn’t have the proper support system. We’ll offer sharing from different coaches.”

But, as they say in commercials, there’s more. The NVL has become home for a large contingent of youth volleyball players from China.

Hannemann explained the Chinese contacted the NVL and then his partner, Greg Breunich, formerly with IMG, has been working with the Chinese for a while.

Just in the past couple of months they finalized a deal where the Chinese will be sending quite a few young athletes to Club Med this summer, 30 will come and live there full-time in the fall and that the deal doubles next year. The school has a high teacher-student classroom ratio, he said, and they blend in work online.

“It’s a full-time school and it’s at Club Med,” Hannemann said. “They’re staying on the resort and in a building where all the student-athletes stay. It’s got high security. We’ve got like 40 different nationalities and a lot of the families are setting up here.”

That’s because it also houses kids who play other sports that the NVL and Club Med Academy also offers, including tennis and golf and soccer is coming soon.

“We have like 48 different languages going on at the school. And my two oldest daughters go to this school now. And they’re so much better with people because they’re meeting all these people who are super dedicated to tennis, golf or volleyball.

“I love the way my own daughters have grown because of this.”

He loved it more when recently his high-level USA Volleyball 15-year-old indoors team had an injury and they tapped a Japanese player. She practiced with the team, Hannemann said he got her registered with USAV, and she did great and the team almost won its tournament.

Hannemann, one of those guys who seems to always be going 100 miles per hour, credits his wife and his three daughters for keeping him in check. And they have their hands full, because he’s helping coach indoors, is training players on the beach courts every day, and, well, you get the idea.

“It was a lot easier being a player,” he joked.

He said an article about his daughter, Maia, and her recruiting trips that ran here at VolleyballMag.com this past February brought attention to the NVL and some of the international contacts have come from advertising he’s done.

“I’ve had more inquiries the last three weeks than ever before,” Hannemann said.

Click here for more on the NVL tour, click here for more about the NVL youth programs, and click here for Club Med Academies.