What a first weekend of the NCAA volleyball season. Upsets galore, big individual numbers, and a ton of teams outside the Power 5 beating the big kids.

In this week’s Zoom video, Emily Ehman of the Big Ten Network and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog are joined by Northern Colorado coach Lyndsey Oates and Virginia coach Shannon Wells.

UNC won the battle of the UNC’s as Oates, in her 18th year at the Greeley, Colorado, school, got off to a 2-0 start. UVA is 2-1 as Wells starts her second year.

We got tremendous insight from them both and got to talk about changes in the game with Oates, chair of the NCAA rules committee. Wells was back from a trip to Florida, where she was the assistant coach for seven seasons:

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag