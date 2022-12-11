Texas rolls on.

The top-ranked, top-seeded Longhorns defeated Ohio State 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21 on Saturday in Austin to advance to the NCAA national semifinals. The Longhorns will play the winner of the later match against Stanford and San Diego.

Texas (26-1) hit .258 and got 20 kills from Logan Eggleston. She had five errors in 44 attacks, hit .341, and had an assist, two aces, nine digs and three blocks. Madisen Skinner had 13 kills, an assist, two digs and a block. Molly Phillips had five kills and six blocks.

Texas, which held a 16-11 blocks advantage — including eight blocks in the third set — is back in the national semifinals for the 14th time and 10th time in 15 seasons. Texas won the 2012 NCAA title.

Ohio State (22-10) hit .137. The Buckeyes got 14 kills from Emily Londot, who had four blocks, and 10 kills from Gabby Gonzales. Rylee Rader had six kills and eight blocks, one solo.

“I will say this, I have known Jen Flynn (Oldenburg, the Ohio State coach) for a long time and she and her staff do it right,” Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said. “They do. They are about the kids and she is building something really special there. I know how hard it is, but congratulations to them for battling in a really tough environment. They had some guts.”

Because the first match between Louisville and Oregon went way longer than the 2-hour time slot the NCAA and ESPN allotted on ESPNU, the match started on ESPN News and ESPN+ only. The Louisville-Oregon match ended at 6:42 p.m. Eastern and was 14-10 Texas in the second set when the match moved to ESPNU.

“So super proud to be back in the final four,” Elliott said. “It is super hard, I know our program has been accustomed to doing that, but this group has put a whole lot of hard work into it. I am just so happy that we get to be together again for another day.”