The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite 16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying:

To qualify for the Olympic Games via the Olympic rankings, teams use their best 12 finishes throughout the Olympic qualifying period, which ends June 9, 2024. The top 17 from the Olympic rankings will punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics. The remaining seven spots are allotted to five continental cup champions, the winner of the 2023 World Championships, and the French wild card.

Each country is limited to two teams who can earn a spot in the Olympic Games.

Teams can never push out good finishes. Once you hit your 12, you only replace your worst finishes. In parentheses below is the number of events each pair has played.

You earn points as a team. Therefore, if a team breaks up and the individuals select new partners, they begin with zero Olympic ranking points, although they keep their individual entry points to get into events.

Check out the full Beach Pro Tour schedule

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(after Volleyball World Itapema Challenge)

David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 2760 (3) Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 2300 (2) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 2160 (3) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 1800 (3) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 1760 (2) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 1760 (2) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 1720 (4) Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 1660 (2) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 1600 (3) Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 1580 (3) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 1520 (2) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 1500 (2) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 1480 (3) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 1360 (2) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 1360 (2) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 1360 (3) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 1360 (3) Martin Ermacora, Philipp Waller, AUSTRIA, 1260 (3) Thomas Hodges, Zac Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 1240 (3) Dan Dearing, Sam Schachter, CANADA, 1240 (2) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 1220 (3) Arnaud Gauthier-Rat, Youssef Krou, FRANCE, 1220 (2) Jorge Alayo, Noslen Diaz, CUBA, 1140 (2) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 1060 (2) Kusti Nolvak, Mart Tiisaar, ESTONIA, 1060 (2)

Other American teams

33. Evan Cory, Logan Webber, USA, 780 (3)

40. Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 600 (1)

48. Taylor Sander, Taylor Crabb, USA, 360 (1

57. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 220 (1)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(after Volleyball World Itapema Challenge)

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 2560 (3) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 2160 (3) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 2120 (3) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 2000 (2) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 1960 (2) Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 1920 (3) Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 1860 (2) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 1860 (4) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 1700 (4) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 1540 (2) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 1520 (2) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 1500 (3) Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 1460 (3) Dorina Klinger, Ronja Klinger, AUSTRIA, 1380 (3) Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 1380 (2) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 1360 (2) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 1360 (2) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 1300 (3) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 1300 (3) Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 1260 (3) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 1260 (3) Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 1260 (3) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 1220 (2) Sophie Bukovec, Sarah Pavan, CANADA, 1200 (2) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 1180 (2)

Other American teams:

32. Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 1060 (2)

44. Corinne Quiggle, Sarah Schermerhorn, USA, 440 (2)