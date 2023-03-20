The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite 16. We’ll be providing live updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years at VolleyballMag.com. Two USA women’s pairs rank first and second.
A few notes:
- To qualify for the Olympic Games via the Olympic rankings, teams use their best 12 finishes throughout the Olympic qualifying period, which ends June 9, 2024. The top 17 from the Olympic rankings will punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics. The remaining seven spots are allotted to five continental cup champions, the winner of the 2023 World Championships, and the French wild card.
- Each country is limited to two teams who can earn a spot in the Olympic Games.
- Teams can never push out good finishes. Once you hit your 12, you only replace your worst finishes. In parentheses below is the number of events each pair has played.
- We cut our rankings off at 24 teams since the Olympic Games is a 24-team event. If you think we should add more, we’re open to suggestions.
Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings
- Jonatan Hellvig, David Ahman, SWEDEN, 1,560 points (2)
- Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 1,560 points (2)
- Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 1,200 points (1)
- Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 1000 points (1)
- Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 920 points (2)
- Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 900 points (1)
- Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 760 points (1)
- Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 760 points (1)
- Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 760 points (1)
- Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 760 points (1)
- Mortiz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 720 points (1)
- Evandro, Arthur, BRAZIL, 680 points (1)
- Aleksandrs Samoilovs, Janis Smedins, LATVIA, 620 points (2)
- Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 600 points (1)
- Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 600 points (1)
- Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 600 points (1)
- Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 600 points (1)
- Thomas Hodges, Zac Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 600 points (1)
- Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 600 points (1)
- Dan Dearing, Sam Schachter, CANADA, 600 points (1)
- Remi Bassereau, Julien Lyneel, FRANCE, 600 points (1)
- Evan Cory, Logan Webber, USA, 560 points (2)
- Hasan Mermer, Safa Urlu, TURKEY, 540 points (2)
- Jake MacNeil, Alex Russell, 480 points (2)
Other American teams:
38. Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 300 points (1)
52. Bill Kolinske, Hagen Smith, USA, 140 points (1)
Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings
- Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 1,560 points (2)
- Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 1,360 points (2)
- Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 1,200 points (1)
- Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 1,200 points (2)
- Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 1,100 points (1)
- Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 1,100 points (2)
- Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 1,060 points (2)
- Dorina Klinger, Ronja Klinger, AUSTRIA, 1,020 points (2)
- Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 1,000 points (2)
- Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 920 points (2)
- Tina Graudina, Anastasija Kravcenoka, LATVIA, 900 points (1)
- Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 860 points (2)
- Maria Carro, Angela Lobato, SPAIN, 800 points (2)
- Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 760 points (1)
- Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 760 points (1)
- Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 720 points (1)
- Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 700 points (2)
- Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 620 points (2)
- Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 600 points (1)
- Sophie Bukovec, Sarah Pavan, CANADA, 600 points (1)
- Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 600 points (1)
- Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 600 points (1)
- Akiko Hasegawa, Yurika Sakaguchi, JAPAN, 560 points (2)
- Tetiana Lazarenko, Diana Lunina, UKRAINE, 480 points (2)
Other American teams:
30. Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 460 points (1)
42. Corinne Quiggle Sarah Schermerhorn, USA, 220 points (1)