The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite 16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years. We’re also including at the end of this story the SANDCAST video update.

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying:

To qualify for the Olympic Games via the Olympic rankings, teams use their best 12 finishes throughout the Olympic qualifying period, which ends June 9, 2024. The top 17 from the Olympic rankings will punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics. The remaining seven spots are allotted to five continental cup champions, the winner of the 2023 World Championships, and the French wild card.

Each country is limited to two teams who can earn a spot in the Olympic Games.

Teams can never push out good finishes. Once you hit your 12, you only replace your worst finishes. In parentheses below is the number of events each pair has played.

You earn points as a team. Therefore, if a team breaks up and the individuals select new partners, they begin with zero Olympic ranking points, although they keep their individual entry points to get into events.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 2760 (3) Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 2300 (2) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 1760 (2) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 1760 (2) Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 1660 (2) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 1560 (2) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 1520 (2) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 1500 (2) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 1360 (2) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 1360 (2) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 1260 (3) Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 1120 (2) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 1060 (2) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 1060 (2) Kusti Nolvak, Mart Tiisaar, ESTONIA, 1060 (2) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 1020 (2) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 1000 (2) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 1000 (2) Thomas Hodges, Zac Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 940 (2) Dan Dearing, Sam Schachter, CANADA, 940 (2) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 900 (2) Martin Ermacora, Philipp Waller, AUSTRIA, 800 (2) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 760 (2) Miguel Sarabia, Juan Virgen, MEXICO, 760 (2) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 760 (2)

Other American teams

30. Evan Cory, Logan Webber, USA, 560 (2)

53. Bill Kolinske, Hagen Smith, USA, 140 (1)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 2560 (3) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 2160 (3) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 2000 (2) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 1960 (2) Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 1860 (2) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 1540 (2) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 1520 (2) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 1400 (3) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 1360 (2) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 1360 (2) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 1360 (2) Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 1260 (3) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 1220 (2) Sophie Bukovec, Sarah Pavan, CANADA, 1200 (2) Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 1200 (2) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 1200 (2) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 1100 (1) Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 1100 (2) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 1100 (3) Dorina Klinger, Ronja Klinger, AUSTRIA, 1020 (2) Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 920 (2) Abril Flores, Atenas Gutierrez, MEXICO, 920 (2) Meimei Lin, Jinjin Zeng, CHINA, 860 (2) Maria Carro, Angela Lobato, SPAIN, 800 (2)

Other American teams:

26. Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 800 (2)

36. Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 460 (1)

44. Corinne Quiggle, Sarah Schermerhorn, USA, 220 (1)