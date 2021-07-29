Tokyo Olympics volleyball photo gallery from USA’s three-for-three Thursday

It was a busy and productive Thursday in Tokyo as three America teams held court. At Shiokaze Park, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil overwhelmed Kenyans Brackcides Khadambi and Gaudencia Makokha 21-8, 21-6 in the morning’s first match.

At 11 a.m. local, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena overcame a sluggish start to defeat Argentina’s Nicolas Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso 21-19, 18-21, 15-6.

And later in the evening, the USA women defeated Turkey in five sets 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12 with Annie Drews coming in at opposite and contributing 10 kills.

VBM photo editor Ed Chan was on hand to record the action. Click on any photo to view it full size.