Olympic volleyball photo gallery; men’s beach and women’s quarters

The pedal hits the medal in Tokyo as Wednesday’s winners will reach the semifinals, guaranteed to play for medals.

VBM editor began the morning with men’s beach quarterfinals, with Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sorum and Latvians Edgars Tocs and Martins Plavins booking their spots in Friday evening’s semifinals.

Ed also shot the USA women, who continued their run, sweeping the Dominican Republic with Micha Hancock and Annie Drews playing key roles. He also shot the following match to scout the Americans’ next match, as Serbia swept Italy in impressive fashion.

His best photos of the day follow. Click on any photo to view it full size.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/