Olympic volleyball photo gallery; men’s beach and women’s quarters

The pedal hits the medal in Tokyo as Wednesday’s winners will reach the semifinals, guaranteed to play for medals.
VBM editor began the morning with men’s beach quarterfinals, with Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sorum and Latvians Edgars Tocs and Martins Plavins booking their spots in Friday evening’s semifinals.
Ed also shot the USA women, who continued their run, sweeping the Dominican Republic with Micha Hancock and Annie Drews playing key roles. He also shot the following match to scout the Americans’ next match, as Serbia swept Italy in impressive fashion.
His best photos of the day follow. Click on any photo to view it full size.
Bianka Busa tools the Italian block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alvaro Filho digs a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley reaches for the pipe set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ilya Leshukov makes a reaction one-handed stab dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bethania de la Cruz hits a jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Alvaro Filho yells in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Isabel Pena of the DR smiles as the USA spike goes wide/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Justine Wong-Orantes stretches for the save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Martins Plavins goes around the Brazilian block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anders Mol hits an off-balance spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The DR’s Bethania de la Cruz takes a potent outside swing/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Martins Plavins digs a high line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Annie Drews winds up for a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Serbia’s Bojana Milenkovic hits a quick set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Italy’s Sladjana Mirkovic and Maja Aleksic watch a Serbian spike land near the end line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley floats in for a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Ilya Leshukov reads the cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norway’s Anders Mol lunges to his right for a serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Serbia leads the world in celebrations/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Micha Hancock directs the USA offense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The DR’s Jineiry Martin cuts back the spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Christian Sorum of Norway is there for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The DR’s Frica Marte, Jineiry Martinez and Priscilla Rivera all hustle for the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Martins Plavins taps the ball straight down/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bianka Busa of Serbia gets a one-on-one opportunity/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Maja Ognejenovic executes a one-handed set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norway’s Anders Mol dives for a Filho serve line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Marte Frica joust/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Caro Martinez of the DR finds the USA block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Italy’s Brankica Mihajlovic is blocked/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norway’s Christian Sorum is inches away from a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Dominican Republic’s Bethania de la Cruz takes a swing in Ariake Arena/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Serbia setter Maja Ognjenovic sets a tight pass while Italy looks to block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alvaro Filho digs in a spray of sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Martins Plavins brings up a serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Serbia poses for a post-match photo/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Konstantin Semenov and Norway’s Anders Mol joust/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Martins Plavins wins this joust against Brazil’s Alison Cerutti/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Foluke Akinradewo proves that middles can play defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Alvaro Filho elevates for a crosscourt kill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Serbia leaps for joy as it sweeps Italy/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norway’s Anders Mol reaches back for a shot at Christian Sorum prepares to play the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Serbia’s Mina Popovic gets huge air running a fake/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Alvaro Filho digs/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Konstantin Semenov digs up a tape serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Annie Drews reaches high on the right side/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Haleigh Washington puts a kill down/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Edgars Tocs takes a swing/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The DR’s Brenda Castillo tries to dig a hard-driven ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ed Chan is the Publisher/Director of Photography at VolleyballMag.com. Ed has been a confirmed volleyholic for over 40 years as a photographer, facility owner, official, coach, writer, and player.