Photo gallery from Wednesday’s Olympics beach volleyball action

Megumi Murakami-Olympics volleyball photo gallery 7/28/2021
Japan's Megumi Murakami scoops up a dig/Ed Chan, VBshotscom

VBM photo editor Ed Chan had a day at the beach Wednesday at Shiokaze Park. Tri Bourne and Jake Gibb defeated Switzerland’s Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson, Switzerland’s Tanja Huberli and Nina Betschart downed home team favorites Megumi Murakami and Miki Ishii, and Latvians Anastasija Kravcenoka and Tina Graudina won in three sets over Brazil’s Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti.

Ed’s photos of the day follow below. Click on any image to view full size. If you missed his previous galleries, click here for SaturdaySunday, and Tuesday.

 

