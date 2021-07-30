In the rain and in the arena, the best of Ed Chan’s Tokyo Olympics volleyball photos from Friday

Brazil's Bruno Schmidt picks up a short shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
VolleyballMag.com photo editor was busy Friday. He hit the beach early for the April Ross-Alix Klineman victory in the rain, dried off, and headed to indoor volleyball.
At Ariake Arena, he shot the USA men versus Brazil, took a break, and headed back to the beach for the last two matches of the day, including Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne playing Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba of Qatar:
Click on any photo to view it full size:
Matt Anderson lunges for a short serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Sander skies for an outside set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jake Gibb focuses on the pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Micah Christenson is there for the Brazil tip/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan absorbs a USA spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
TJ DeFalco reaches to tool the Brazilian block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jake Gibb focuses on the pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Lucarelli Souza Ricardo gets stuffed by the USA block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ahmed Tijan is ready on defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
TJ DeFalco stabs at a Brazilian jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ahmed Tijan of Qatar runs down a cut shot against Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne rips a jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mitch Stahl and setter Micah Christenson are perfectly in sync for this quick set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Sander and Erik Shoji attempt to pass the same serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman celebrates a block of Sanne Keizer in the pouring Tokyo rain/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman takes the middle serve as April Ross prepares to set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Photographers shooting from one of the only dry spots in Shiokaze Park/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Netherlands’ Sanne Keizer hits a shot over the block of Alix Kliineman/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman loses her hat in an angle spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
A fisheye view of play at Shiokaze Beach Park/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
A volunteer’s view of the Shiokaze Beach Park/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Wallace and Souza celebrate winning the third set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ahmed Tijan runs down a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Micah Christenson hits a potent left-handed spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne rips a jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Cherif Samba celebrates a point/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne celebrates a Jake Gibb block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Matt Anderson yells encouragement with teammates Max Holt and TJ DeFalco/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Cherif Samba reaches high for a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bruno Schmidt reads a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Grzegorz/Ed Chan, VBshots.com Fijalek tried to dig the hard-drive Bruno Schmidt spike
Micah Christenson dishes a one-handed backset to Matt Anderson for the kill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Micah Christenson races to keep the offense in tempo/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Evandro Goncalves goes high to hit on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan digs in a splash of sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mitch Stahl hits a potent jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Wallace pounds a jump serve ace/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Bruno Schmidt picks up a short shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan digs a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Netherlands’ Sanne Keizer changes direction, bringing up sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
TJ DeFalco spikes a set from off the net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Matt Anderson and Micah Christenson high five/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Cherif Samba hits high off the USA block of Jake GibbAhmed Tijan runs down a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com