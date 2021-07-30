In the rain and in the arena, the best of Ed Chan’s Tokyo Olympics volleyball photos from Friday

VolleyballMag.com photo editor was busy Friday. He hit the beach early for the April Ross-Alix Klineman victory in the rain, dried off, and headed to indoor volleyball.

At Ariake Arena, he shot the USA men versus Brazil, took a break, and headed back to the beach for the last two matches of the day, including Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne playing Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba of Qatar:

