In the rain and in the arena, the best of Ed Chan’s Tokyo Olympics volleyball photos from Friday

By
VBM Staff
Bruno Scbmidt-Olympic volleyball photo gallery 7/30/2021
Brazil's Bruno Schmidt picks up a short shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

VolleyballMag.com photo editor was busy Friday. He hit the beach early for the April Ross-Alix Klineman victory in the rain, dried off, and headed to indoor volleyball.

At Ariake Arena, he shot the USA men versus Brazil, took a break, and headed back to the beach for the last two matches of the day, including Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne playing Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba of Qatar:

Click on any photo to view it full size:

 

