Olympics volleyball photo gallery, Team Slaes vs. Brazil, USA women vs. ROC

VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan covered three Tokyo Olympics volleyball matches in 12 hours (including six hours of bus and taxi rides) on Saturday.

The day kicked off at Shiokaze Beach Park with Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes beating Brazil’s Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silva.

Then he went to Ariake Arena for ROC’s defeat of the USA women, followed by the Argentina women versus Turkey.

He had originally planned to cover two additional beach matches, but a bus cancelation due to an accident put a stop to that.

Click on any photo from Saturday to view it full size. For more of Ed’s Olympic volleyball photos from the first week of the Games, check his photo galleries from Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.