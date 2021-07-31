Olympics volleyball photo gallery, Team Slaes vs. Brazil, USA women vs. ROC

Sarah Sponcil picks up a jumbo shot at full stretch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan covered three Tokyo Olympics volleyball matches in 12 hours (including six hours of bus and taxi rides) on Saturday.
The day kicked off at Shiokaze Beach Park with
Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes beating Brazil’s Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silva.
Then he went to Ariake Arena for ROC’s defeat of the USA women, followed by the Argentina women versus Turkey.
He had originally planned to cover two additional beach matches, but a bus cancelation due to an accident put a stop to that.
Click on any photo from Saturday to view it full size. For more of Ed’s Olympic volleyball photos from the first week of the Games, check his photo galleries from
Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley passes/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Argentina’s Erika Mercado and Candelaria Herrera Rodriguez try to dig the same tip/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordan Larson beats the block to the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Anna Podkopaeva digs a ball down the line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkey’s Simge Akoz celebrates a critical point/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chiaka Ogbogu hits out of the middle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley brings a dig back into the court/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkey’s Simge Akoz and Eda Erdem fall just short of a save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordan Thompson hits a three-meter set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Screen: legal or not?/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kelly Claes celebrates a point/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Argentina’s Erika Mercado slides in for a tipped ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Anna Podkopaeva picks up a tip/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Rebecca Cavalcanti defends a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil celebrates a Kelly Claes block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Ana Patricia Silva picks up Rebecca Cavalcanti in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil picks up a touch off the Claes block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil runs down a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordan Thompson and Justine Wong-Orantes collide while going for the tip/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil picks up a jumbo shot at full stretch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordan Thompson goes down with an ankle injury and would not return/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Sponcil goes horizontal for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Ana Patricia Silva leaps in to congratulate Rebecca Cavalcanti on her dig over that lands just inside the line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Justine Wong-Orantes is all over the tip/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Justine Wong-Orantes and coach Karch Kiraly celebrate a stuff block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Micha Hancock sets on the run/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anna Podkopaeva absorbs a hard spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkey is all over the floor after a tipped ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordyn Poulter uses her full vertical reach to set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Haleigh Washington is up early for the quick set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Rebecca Cavalcanti digs a jumbo shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chiaka Ogbogu and Jordyn Poulter block this spike attempt by Arina Fedorvtseva straight down/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Rebecca Cavalanti rips an angle spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Annie Drews prepares to serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com