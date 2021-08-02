Monday’s Tokyo Olympics photo gallery of USA beach, USA women and more

Monday the intensity ratcheted up significantly in Olympic beach volleyball as the competition hit full force.

The round of 16 concluded as April Ross and Alix Klineman kicked off the morning with a straight-set win over Cuba’s Lidiannis Echeverria and Leila Martinez.

Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne’s medal hopes were dashed in the final match of the night as they fell to Germany’s Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler.

In between, the USA women eked out a five-set win against Italy, completing pool play with a 4-1 record.

We also shot a bit of the Turkey-Russia women’s match and the beach quarterfinal between Brazil’s Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho against Mexico’s Josue Gaxiola and Jose Rubio.

