Monday’s Tokyo Olympics photo gallery of USA beach, USA women and more

Monday the intensity ratcheted up significantly in Olympic beach volleyball as the competition hit full force.
The round of 16 concluded as April Ross and Alix Klineman kicked off the morning with a straight-set win over Cuba’s Lidiannis Echeverria and Leila Martinez.
Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne’s medal hopes were dashed in the final match of the night as they fell to Germany’s Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler.
In between, the USA women eked out a five-set win against Italy, completing pool play with a 4-1 record.
We also shot a bit of the Turkey-Russia women’s match and the beach quarterfinal between Brazil’s Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho against Mexico’s Josue Gaxiola and Jose Rubio.
Click on any photo to view it full size:
Kim Hill, Jordan Larson and Jordyn Poulter converge on the setter dump, but get there late/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordan Larson hustles for a touch off the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Foluke Akinradewo-Gunderson plays defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross focuses on the Mikasa/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
USA coach Karch Kiraly shares the players’ intensity/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The USA team celebrates a fifth-set kill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman gets low for a bump set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alison Cerutti focuses on the pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Haleigh Washington tracks an Italian spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Micha Hancock catches the Italy defense flat-footed/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jake Gibb takes a moment to reflect following the conclusion of his fourth Olympics/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordyn Poulter back sets Haleigh Washington/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
USA women celebrate beating Italy/FIVB photo
Mexico’s Jose Rubio tries to absorb a spike overhand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Clemens Wickler loses his hat in a particularly powerful spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Cuba’s Lidiannis Echeverria dives for the net serveLidiannis Echeverria
Alvaro Filho digs a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordan Larson has difficulty understanding the referee’s call/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jake Gibb stretches for the dropping pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mexico’s Josue Gaxiola runs down a pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne celebrates a Jake Gibb block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lidiannis Echeverria runs down a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Alvaro Filho spikes in a blast of sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kim Hill has that look after executing an ace serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Italy’s Anna Danesi gets the ball by Haleigh Washington/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordan Larson tools the block on an out-of-system play/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkish setter Cansu Osbay crashes into the barriers playing a ball, creating this hole/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Italy’s Ofelia Malinov sets on the run/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Cuba’s Leila Martinez kicks up sand during a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Russia’s Irina Fetisova drops hands into Zehra Gunes’ angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Julius Thole rips a spike on the open net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross makes a one-handed stab save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne retrieves a line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman hits high line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Italy’s Paola Egonu rises to hit a pipe set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Irina Voronkova tools the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alvaro Filho winds up for a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Italy’s Miryam Sylla lunges for a pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordyn Poulter back sets for Haleigh Washington/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Annie Drews hits out of the back row/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Russia’s Nataliya Goncharova tips the ball into the Turkish block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross goes horizontal for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Italy calls for the touch call/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Clemens Wickler anticipates the shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Justine Wong-Orantes makes a touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Meliha Ismailoglu takes on the ROC triple block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC coach Sergio Busato is in an expansive mood/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkey’s Tugba Senoglu hits angle past the ROC block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ed Chan is the Publisher/Director of Photography at VolleyballMag.com. Ed has been a confirmed volleyholic for over 40 years as a photographer, facility owner, official, coach, writer, and player.