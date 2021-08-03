A little rain, a little wind, surprising results: Photos from Tuesday’s Olympics beach volleyball

The Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball was played through a little rain, a little wind, and produced some surprising results Tuesday at Shiokaze Park.

In the morning, when the USA won at 9 a.m. and the Swiss won at 10 a.m., those matches were punctuated by rain. Then at night, when the Latvians won at 9 p.m., and the Australians at 10, there were erratic, gusty winds.

VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan was there for all four matches and these are his favorite photos from Tuesday.

Click on any photo to view it full size:

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/