A little rain, a little wind, surprising results: Photos from Tuesday’s Olympics beach volleyball

Laura Ludwig turns a dig into offense in the Tokyo rain/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball was played through a little rain, a little wind, and produced some surprising results Tuesday at Shiokaze Park.
In the morning, when the USA won at 9 a.m. and the Swiss won at 10 a.m., those matches were punctuated by rain. Then at night, when the Latvians won at 9 p.m., and the Australians at 10, there were erratic, gusty winds.
VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan was there for all four matches and these are his favorite photos from Tuesday.
Alix Klineman celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Sarah Pavan is all smiles after a four-point third-set run/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Germany’s Laura Ludwig makes an overhand dig in the rain/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes go for the middle serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Rebecca Cavalcanti lays out for the save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Germany’s Margareta Kozuch lunges for a tough line serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman and April Ross enjoy a light moment after a straight-set win over Germany/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman plays a low dig over the net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Sarah Pavan runs down a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Heather Bansley finds some angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho celebrates a third set point/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Anouk Verge Depre passes as Joana Heidrich looks to set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich in post-match celebration
Japan’s volunteers bow after raking the court/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Taliqua Clancy serves a jump floaterr/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Rebecca Cavalcanti reads the cut shot for Brazil/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Anastasija Kravcenoka picks up a tough Sarah Pavan line serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Joana Heidrich celebrates reaching the medal rounds/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Sarah Pavan hustles for a deep corner serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taliqua Clancy celebrates late in the third set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Rebecca Cavalcanti plays aggressive defense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Germany’s Laura Ludwig makes a lefty save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho dives for the short shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross digs as cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ana Patricia Silva cheers/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ana Patricia Silva cools down/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvian Anastasija Kravcenoka backsets/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho picks up the cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman and April Ross book their ticket into the Olympic semifinals/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Joana Heidrich of Switzerland tries to bring the outside set into the court/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Heather Bansley reads the cut/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich reaches for a set off the net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes drives for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre makes a third-set save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson turns a spike line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross passes against Cuba as Alix Klineman looks on/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Tina Graudina hustles for a cover/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman hits by the block of Germany’s Margareta Kozuch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross dives for a serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre uses the sand to dry off in the humid Tokyo conditions/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy pass the middle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvian Anastasija Kravcenoka lunges for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Sarah Pavan grovels for a net serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich cools down during a time-out/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anouk Verge-Depre lunges for the save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvian Tina Graudina is all smiles after returning Heather Bansley’s over-on-one successfully on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Sarah Pavan turns the shot back to the line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Sarah Pavan is tough to stop at full extension/Ed Chan, VBshots.com