The best Tokyo Olympics volleyball photos from a great Friday for A Team, USA women

By
VBM Staff
-
0
6
Olympics volleyball photo gallery 8/5/2021
Foluke Akinradewo hits the three set straight down through the gap/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

Friday was a great day for the two American teams competing in volleyball in the Tokyo Olympics.

April Ross and Alix Klineman won beach volleyball gold and the USA volleyball women’s team swept Serbia to advance to the gold-medal match.

VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan shot both those matches, as well as Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich winning beach bronze and the second indoor semifinal between Brazil and Korea.

Here are his favorite shots from Friday. Click on any photo to view full size:

