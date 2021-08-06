Friday was a great day for the two American teams competing in volleyball in the Tokyo Olympics.

April Ross and Alix Klineman won beach volleyball gold and the USA volleyball women’s team swept Serbia to advance to the gold-medal match.

VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan shot both those matches, as well as Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich winning beach bronze and the second indoor semifinal between Brazil and Korea.

Here are his favorite shots from Friday. Click on any photo to view full size:

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/