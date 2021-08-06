Foluke Akinradewo hits the three set straight down through the gap/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Friday was a great day for the two American teams competing in volleyball in the Tokyo Olympics.
April Ross and Alix Klineman won beach volleyball gold and the USA volleyball women’s team swept Serbia to advance to the gold-medal match.
VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan shot both those matches, as well as Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich winning beach bronze and the second indoor semifinal between Brazil and Korea.
Here are his favorite shots from Friday. Click on any photo to view full size:
Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich throws down an overpass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Joana Heidrich thanks partner Anouk Verge-Depre for creating an overpass opportunity/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich passes a tough serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman find the angle as April Ross covers/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taliqua Clancy takes a swing on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mina Popovic hits around the USA block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho brings up a powerful April Ross spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Joana Heidrich of Switzerland has all kinds of real estate available in the backcourt on this overset/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anouk Verge-Depre cheers a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anouk Verge-Depre goes horizontal for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Foluke Akinradewo hits the three set straight down through the gap/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman celebrates a kill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross takes her set out wide/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich passes/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre acknowledges Joana Heidrich’s block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka come together/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordyn Poulter overhand digs/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Haleigh Washington focuses on the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Tina Graudina takes a swing on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Fernanda Garay celebrated the Brazilian block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho goes for a one-handed stab dig then decides to pull it back/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Serbia’s Mina Popovic gets some air on a fake/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Annie Drews hits out of the back row/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross makes a one-handed dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho pivots for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross rips a jump serve for a second-set ace/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho lays out for a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Korea’s Park Jeong-ah is stopped by the Brazil triple block of FernandaGaray, Carol Gattaz and Rosamaria Montibellier/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross rejoices after an Alix Klineman stuff block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman and April Ross celebrate winning the gold medal/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Park Jeong-ah wipes the Brazilian block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Rosamaria Montibellier dives for the tipped ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The USA women’s national team poses for a photo after clincihing their berth into the gold medal final against Brazil/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Yang Hyo-jin takes advantage of the low set to Brazil’s Ana Carolina da Silva/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordan Larson flies in for the pipe set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Macris Carneiro sets on the run/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre pass the middle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordyn Poulter sets the slide to Foluke Akinradewo/Ed Chan, VBshots.com