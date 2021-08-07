The best photos from Saturday’s Tokyo Olympic beach, indoor medal matches

Norway's Anders Mol ducks to avoid the tool but instead the ball hits him on the back/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Six Tokyo Olympic volleyball medals were awarded Saturday, and not necessarily to the countries you might have expected.
In men’s beach, Norway’s Christian Sorum and Anders Mol won gold when they beat ROC’s Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy. Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba earlier won bronze after defeating Latvia’s Edgars Tocs and Martins Plavins.
Indoors, France won gold after winning a nail-biting, five-set match over ROC, while Argentina beat Brazil for bronze.
VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan was at all four matches and his favorite shots of the day. Click on any photo to view it full size.
Wallace Souza cranks a pipe set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Martins Plavins of Latvia hits a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Argentina’s Sebastian Sole finds a gap in the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jean Patry and Jenia Grebennikov of France slide in for the same ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Cherif Samba blocks a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Argentina’s Facundo Conte tries to set the ball undermeath the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Douglas Souza flies in for the pipe with perfect form/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Viacheslav Krasilnikov pass the middle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ahmed Tijan of Qatar kicks up sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Ricardo Lucarelli finds a gap in the Argentinian block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Valentin Golubev dives for a line serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazl’s Lucas Saatkamp sneaks one through the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Egor Kliuka lowers his hands to avoid being tooled but Earvin Ngapeth hits into the open court/EdChan, VBshots.com
Qatari Ahmed Tijan follows through on a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Ivan Iakovlev drills a quick set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Santiago Danani climbs the banner in an attempt to play a ball, knocking the banner over/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norway’s Christian Sorum dives for a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba celebrate their country’s first medal in beach volleyball in the rain/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
France’s Earvin Ngapeth cheers at Jenia Grebennikov/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Maxim Mikhailov pursues a touch to the sideline barriers/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Argentina’s Luciano de Cecco puts a dump down/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Argentina celebrates its bronze medal win/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Cherif Samba takes the spike on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Edgars Tocs turns back a Cherif Samba spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan takes his victory lap/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Dmitry Volkov reaches for the pipe set, VBshots.com
Norway’s Anders Mol ducks to avoid the tool but instead the ball hits him on the back/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
France’s Jenia Grebennikov pancakes a tipped ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ricardo Lucarelli of Brazil flies in for the spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ahmed Tijan lays out for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dmitry Volkov jump serves/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wallace Souza makes a pancale save for Brazil/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Oleg Stoyanovskiy dives for the tough line serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bruno Lima of Argentina gets a line opportunity/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ed Chan is the Publisher/Director of Photography at VolleyballMag.com. Ed has been a confirmed volleyholic for over 40 years as a photographer, facility owner, official, coach, writer, and player.