The best photos from Saturday’s Tokyo Olympic beach, indoor medal matches

Six Tokyo Olympic volleyball medals were awarded Saturday, and not necessarily to the countries you might have expected.

In men’s beach, Norway’s Christian Sorum and Anders Mol won gold when they beat ROC’s Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy. Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba earlier won bronze after defeating Latvia’s Edgars Tocs and Martins Plavins.

Indoors, France won gold after winning a nail-biting, five-set match over ROC, while Argentina beat Brazil for bronze.

VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan was at all four matches and his favorite shots of the day. Click on any photo to view it full size.

