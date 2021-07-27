Volleyball photo gallery from Tuesday’s USA action in Tokyo

By
VBM Staff
-
0
37
Maxim Mikhaylov
ROC's Maxim Mikhaylov rips an overpass in the middle of three USA defenders/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

The A Team and Dalcena were back in action on the beach Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, and both won, and the USA women swept China indoors.

VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan put together his best photos from a rainy day in Japan, plus a couple of pics from yesterday’s USA men’s loss to ROC:

Click on any photo to view it full size (1920×1280):

