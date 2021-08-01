Tokyo Olympics photo gallery from a rough Sunday for USA Volleyball

By
Ed Chan
Erik Shoji passes the ball into his head/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

It was a challenging Sunday in Tokyo as three of the USA’s finest teams went down in defeat, one after another.

First Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil lost their first quarterfinal to Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson, then Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena fell to Qataris Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba. Finally, the USA men were eliminated from contention by Argentina in the final match of the day.

Click on any photo to view it full size:

 

 

