Omaha is officially in as one of the Pro Volleyball Federation’s franchises for the women’s pro league that starts in 2024.

And the owners are Omaha billiionaire businessman Danny White and performance artist Jason Derulo.

White and Derulo — who has has sold over 250 million singles worldwide, 15 of which have gone platinum — are business partners in other ventures.

The league previously announced a franchise in Grand Rapids, Michigan, owned and operated by Dan DeVos, and said it will be announcing more in the near future.

According to the PVF, “Derulo, who headlined the third annual NFL TikTok Tailgate with The Black Keys on Sunday prior to Super Bowl LVII, has more than 57 million follows on TikTok, making him one of the world’s most followed TikTok content creators. White is a seasoned entrepreneur and a founder/CEO of City+Ventures, one of the fastest growing companies in the United States, and the fastest growing company in the state of Nebraska.”

The league previously announced two founding partners, former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl winner Trent Dilfer, and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and his family.

“This is so exciting and something that Jason and I can’t stop thinking about,” White said in a PVF news release.

“From the first day we were approached by Pro Volleyball Federation, we knew this was exactly what we were looking for, not only to bring something special and impactful to Omaha, but also because it’s an opportunity to dig in creatively and help transform the way people consume sports and entertainment content. We have a lot of ideas, and we can’t wait to get started.

Derulo, raised in Florida as the son of Haitian parents, is a singer and songwriter.

“I have learned and grown so much as an entrepreneur through my friendship with Danny, and this opportunity to spread my wings within a new industry drives me professionally and creatively,” Derulo said in the news release.

“I am a passionate creator, and by being able to help these world-class athletes who are also passionate about their craft further their careers, build their own brands, and establish themselves as true superstars within their sport and their community – that’s what truly excites me.”

Omaha is a club and high school volleyball hotbed, and not only the home of NCAA-power Creighton, but site of the most recent NCAA Championship and not far from Lincoln and another NCAA power, the University of Nebraska.

“This is another special day for Pro Volleyball Federation,” said PVF co-founder Dave Whinham. “The reaction we have had since announcing the launch of the league just over 10 weeks ago has been phenomenal.

“We always knew we wanted a team in Omaha, and we knew it would take a special ownership group to live up to the huge potential of the Omaha market. We know we have found that special group and are so excited to see what Danny and Jason will do to undoubtedly make Omaha a flagship franchise in our league.”