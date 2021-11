Oregon stands 18-6, 9-5 in the PAC-12, and is ranked No. 17 in the most recent AVCA Poll. The Ducks, No. 22 in the NCAA RPI, have won three in a row, four of five, and are coming off a weekend in which they swept Stanford and Cal.

We visit with Matt Ulmer, the fifth-year coach, and talk about the team, star outside Brooke Nuneviller, and the PAC-12.

The Ducks, tied with Utah for fourth in the conference, are home this weekend for USC on Friday and No. 12 UCLA on Sunday.